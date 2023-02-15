Enrique Freeman double-double powers Akron men's basketball to MAC win at Eastern Michigan

The University of Akron men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways Tuesday night in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

As expected, junior forward Enrique Freeman and senior guard Xavier Castaneda were the leaders once again as UA recorded a 78-51 victory over Eastern Michigan at The George Gervin GameAbove Center.

UA coach John Groce was pleased with his team’s play offensively and defensively after losing to fellow Mid-American Conference foes Toledo and Ohio last week.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty stout for both halves, probably a little stouter in the first half when we needed to be because offensively we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Groce said. “… I thought our offense was terrific in the second half and I thought our defense was pretty good.”

Freeman compiled his 14th double-double of the season with game highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds as UA (18-8, 10-3) dominated EMU (6-20, 3-10).

“As a team, we locked in on defense,” said Freeman, who made 9-of-11 shots from the field in 29 minutes. “We played our Akron defense and do what we do best. It is not about how you fall, it is about how you pick yourself up. We did a good job of picking ourselves up [after last week].”

Castaneda finished with 16 points, four assists and four rebounds as UA beat EMU for the second time this season (104-67 on Jan. 13).

The Zips also received solid efforts Tuesday night from freshman Nate Johnson, graduate senior Trendon Hankerson and junior Sammy Hunter.

Johnson scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds. Hankerson chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and Hunter scored nine points.

Akron outrebounded EMU 45-27 and limited EMU to 38% shooting from the field. The Eagles made one 3-point shot.

"Two big things in the game was our inability to rebound and our inability to knock down some open 3s. One-for-15 just doesn't cut it [from 3-point range]," EMU coach Stan Heath said. "... Give Akron credit. They are one of the better defensive teams and they are the defending [MAC] champs, and there is a reason. They are a very well connected team. They know who they are. They get the ball to Enrique Freeman and he is a big problem. He is as good of a big guy as you are going to find in the Mid-American Conference."

Heath lauded Freeman for his "effort."

"He is relentless," Heath said of Freeman. "He is a great post-up player, he is a good passer out of the post out of double teams and he opens things up for other guys."

EMU sophomore Emoni Bates entered the game as the second-leading scorer in the Mid-American Conference at 20.5 points per game.

UA limited Bates to 13 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, including 1-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sophomore Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for EMU.

Groce said his players were “more focused” and “more motivated” defensively.

“We got back to playing Akron basketball tonight,” Groce said. “… [Junior Greg] Tribble guarded Bates, who everyone has on [NBA] draft boards, to three and 13 points in two games against him. This kid had 43 points on Toledo and 30-plus on Ball State. This kid is a heck of a player offensively.”

Freeman described Tribble as “an elite defender” and “a great leader.”

The Zips are set to host the Buffalo Bulls at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rhodes Arena.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Enrique Freeman double-double powers Akron men's basketball to MAC win at Eastern Michigan