Progress made on ITMEC naming rights dispute

VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council met in closed session for more than two hours Tuesday and Mayor Larry Cuffe is hopeful issues with the Iron Trail Motors Event Center naming rights agreement will be worked out.

Going into the day, the council and Iron Trail Motors were at odds about who can or cannot advertise at the facility. Iron Trail Motors didn’t want direct competitors advertising in the arena without written permission, the mayor said previously, while the city wants as many entities as possible to be able to advertise at the ITMEC.

After two closed sessions of about one hour each, the council passed a motion to have attorneys from both sides work on addendums to the contract and bring that back to the city council.

He anticipated that would happen in weeks, not months.

The differences were ironed out during the special City Council meetings, Cuffe said.

“I’m very, very encouraged by the conversation and professionalism displayed by Iron Trail Motors moving forward and the willingness to meet and confer and make adjustments to the contract.’’

Iron Trail Motors, which secured the naming rights 19 months ago after agreeing to a 20-year donation worth $1.1 million, was not objecting at all to making changes.

“They were amenable to it,’’ the mayor said, “More amenable than I originally expected.’’

As far as ITM’s issues with direct competitors, “that’s gonna be resolved as well,’’ he added.

Cuffe believes contract addendums will come before the council before the Home Sport and Travel Show in late March. “Suffice it to say, it’s not going to be an issue for Lundgren Motors to be in the Home, Sport and Travel Show.’’

The mayor said previously the naming rights agreement could be severed because the city felt harmed by ITM’s actions.

After the meeting, he said Iron Trail still has the naming rights. The severing was considered when both sides weren’t making headway on the issue. But now, “we’re going to make some headway. … I can only speak for myself, I’m encouraged by the fact that we’re moving toward some adjustments.’’

The $38 million center opened in September 2021.