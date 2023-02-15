House Budget Committee seeks to boost Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals

file photo-Kentucky State Capitol (Stu Johnson)

Legislation to potentially benefit Kentucky hospitals by a billion dollars collectively is moving to the full House. That’s according to Russell Representative Danny Bentley, a co-sponsor of House Bill 75. The retired pharmacist said the measure deals with the amount of federal Medicaid dollars available to hospitals.

“What this is is a one-time drawdown of Medicaid for outpatient services and increases the rate and helps keep our hospital afloat throughout Kentucky," said Bentley.

Bentley said a couple of years ago found just over 30 hospitals were facing serious financial problems. The GOP lawmaker said the establishment of a rural hospital trust fund has assisted around seven hospitals. Bentley said the medical profession spurs on local economies.

“You see a doctor in a small community is worth about eight million dollars to that community. And when one closes you got problems, see. In my district, Bellefonte Hospital closed. And so, we really felt the effect,” said Bentley.

Bentley noted there are plans to re-open Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland. The northeast Kentucky legislator added it is proposed to offer psychiatric services as well as residential rehabilitation and a detox facility.

