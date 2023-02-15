Open in App
Va. State Police cancel senior alert for missing woman

By Web Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2HwH_0ko1Hale00

UPDATE: This senior alert has been canceled, according to Virginia State Police.

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The woman’s name is Hazel L. Williams. She is 79 years old and was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14 around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities believe she has dementia and needs medical attention.

Police released the following description of Williams:

“Williams is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall, 140 pounds, with short white hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floppy brimmed hat, burgundy shirt, black leather jacket, tan pants, and black boots.”

Investigators also said she may be in Chesapeake.

If you see Williams, the department asks that you call 911.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

