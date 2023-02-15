Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Standoff With Royals Ahead of Coronation

Reuters

With invites for the coronation of King Charles due to be sent out within days, the will-they-won’t-they over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance is intensifying.

Given the couple are considered sure to be invited by all informed sources (as the Royalist has long predicted), the question has now shifted to whether or not they will accept the invitation.

The Mirror’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers reports Wednesday that the couple are still undecided on whether to attend the event, with sources close to the couple saying they are holding out for an apology from the royals, which Harry hinted in a series of interviews to promote his memoir, Spare , would be a condition of their attendance.

Although Harry will have no ceremonial role in the occasion if he does drop in, with the script having been hastily rewritten to exclude royal dukes (Harry, William and Edward) from swearing allegiance, The Daily Beast has long understood that Charles would dearly like his son to be present for the biggest day of his life, whatever he may have written in his memoir.

However, Harry has perhaps painted himself into a corner by suggesting in various interviews undertaken to promote his memoir that he required an apology as a condition of his attendance at the event.

Asked directly by ITV news anchor Tom Bradby last month whether he would attend the coronation, Harry said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Nothing of the sort has happened—unsurprising, perhaps, given that as in so many family arguments, both sides think they are the injured party .

The Mirror now claims that neither Charles nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan.

Harry is said to want a “summit” with them prior to attending, but they will presumably be extremely cautious as the last time they had a “secret meeting” with Harry (his words) after Philip’s funeral, he reported it in detail in his book.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

