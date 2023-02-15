Open in App
Idaho Statesman

New union contract has big raises for Boise police officers. What’s their minimum pay?

By Ian Max Stevenson,

11 days ago

After eight months of negotiating, the Boise Police Department’s union has a new labor contract, which includes significant raises for members as well as new pay incentives tied to officer training.

The new contract, which lasts until 2024, will increase wages for police officers by 7%, retroactive to Oct. 1, according to a copy of the contract. The previous contract ended on Sept. 30. In October of this year, officers will get another 6% pay increase.

Police officer salaries in Boise range widely based on experience and other factors. Under its previous contract, entry-level officers make $56,077 a year, plus overtime. ‘Lateral’ officers, or those hired after first working in other cities, were paid $70,990 per year, or more depending on experience.

Officers with 20 years of experience in Boise could make nearly $100,000, according to city records. The union represents officers up the the rank of sergeant. Promoted ranks beyond that – like lieutenants, captains, and the chief – are not represented by the union.

Under the new contract, entry-level officers would be bumped up to more than $60,000 per year, and to $63,606 in October, according to the contract.

“We’re happy we could get a good contract done,” Brian Holland, a spokesperson for the union, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “One of our biggest issues was being competitive enough to get the quality officers that we need for the City of Boise.”

At Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting, Mayor Lauren McLean said she supported the contract.

“This contract brings what I think is really important wage increases that are long overdue as well as the tools that we need to train new officers so that we can get more officers into our neighborhoods,” McLean said.

Holland said that other departments in the Treasure Valley – like Nampa, Meridian, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office – have become “very competitive” in recent years.

New officers in Meridian make a minimum of $63,149, according to the city’s recruiting website .

The Boise contract also includes pay incentives for officers who have received training certificates from Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, which is run by the Idaho State Police. Detectives and officers who provide field training also get pay incentives.

“We’ve never had a pay incentive to be a detective, which is kind of archaic,” Holland said. “Those are demanding jobs with expertise and specialties.”

One of the union’s main goals was closing the pay gaps for officers who joined the force after first serving elsewhere. Holland said that, depending on the year an officer joined, their starting pay could vary significantly.

Holland said the union had initially asked for pay increases that were “a little higher” than what was eventually negotiated with the city.

Officers will also get an extra two hours of sick time per month, he added, bumping officers from eight hours to 10. Since officers work 10-hour shifts, previously sick time didn’t cover a full shift.

“It’s something that needed to be taken care of,” Holland said, adding that “It’s good to see that we could come to an agreement on these.”

The union voted by a “large majority” to approve the contract on Feb. 1, Holland said. Negotiations began in June. The Boise City Council is expected to vote to approve the contract on Tuesday evening.

The new contract will last until Sept. 30, 2024.

“I give credit to both negotiating teams for sitting that out,”Holland said.

