Budowsky: State of the Union: JFK-style president wanted in 2024

It is no coincidence that President Biden’s recent State of the Union address was a stunning success. He was addressing the deep public desire for bipartisanship, and the need to be forceful when the situation demands it — exactly what the American people seek in their leaders today.

On Nov. 22, 2023, America will be reflecting on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy leaving us far too soon. Every Democrat at every level of politics and government will be thinking profound thoughts on that day, and many will be speaking uplifting words. JFK’s legacy lives on today.

The reason Biden’s State of the Union address was so successful, and the reason that Democrats so outperformed Republicans in 2018, 2020 and 2022, is that today’s Democrats speak for the aspirations, ideals and policies that Americans believe in, far more than today’s Republicans.

Unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can guide his conference more in line with moderate Republicans, which as a patriotic American I hope he does, House Republicans will be so far out of touch with mainstream Americans they will be off the charts politically.

How can Democrats in 2024 campaign like JFK to lead and win?

First, in large measure, they need to keep doing what they have been doing. They need to continue a major effort to offer bipartisan olive branches to moderate Republicans, to raise the debt ceiling and avoid an economic crash, to lower prescription drug prices, to pass border and immigration policies, to improve day care and support for children and to support democracy in Ukraine.

Second, I would respectfully suggest President Biden consider naming two major national Democratic figures as co-chairs of his presidential campaign. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for example, are charismatic next-generation political leaders who have been highly successful chief executives, recently won huge victories in their home states and would convey a youthful vigor with the president.

Imagine Biden, flanked by Newsom and Whitmer, warning that a women’s right to choose could be destroyed in all 50 states if Republicans win control of the White House, the House and the Senate. Civil rights and equal rights for all would be savaged. Books of great literature and education would be banned by right-wing censors who, incredibly, put teachers under attack. The minority on the far right would dictate life and culture for the majority of all — liberal, moderate and principled conservative Americans.

Imagine Biden, flanked by Newsom and Whitmer, championing a future of optimism and hope, just like JFK. A future where a rising tide lifts all boats. Where we are all in this together. Where we all ask what we can do for the country we equally share. Where the land of the free and the home of the brave is the place where children learn, the right to choice is protected, the right to breathe is defended against poisons that would kill us, the right to fair wages is won and our people are united by an Americanism that is common to all, rather than divided by a hate-filled partisanship that inspires death threats against Americans who count votes, serve in office and teach our children.

Americans want the kind of president that JFK was, and that Biden is — the kind of leaders that House and Senate Democrats are, that Newsom and Whitmer and the other Democratic governors are. The kind of leaders who will bring Americans together again.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.

