Updated league, sub-state standings in final days of Kansas high school basketball season

As the Kansas high school basketball regular season enters its final 10 days, Varsity Kansas has updated KSHSAA sub-state standings with potential seedings if the season ended today for Wichita-area girls and boys teams.

Updated league standings following the slate of games played on Tuesday can also be found below.

Projected Class 6A pairings

Boys

Garden City sub-state

No. 16 Wichita North (2-15) at No. 1 Garden City (17-1)

No. 9 Manhattan (10-8) at No. 8 Junction City (10-8)

Wichita Heights sub-state

No. 15 Topeka (3-14) at No. 2 Wichita Heights (16-1)

No. 10 Wichita South (9-8) at No. 7 Wichita Northwest (11-7)

Derby sub-state

No. 14 Dodge City (5-12) at No. 3 Derby (13-4)

No. 11 Wichita Southeast (8-9) at No. 6 Lawrence Free State (11-6)

Washburn Rural sub-state

No. 13 Campus (6-11) at No. 4 Washburn Rural (13-4)

No. 12 Wichita West (7-10) at No. 5 Lawrence (13-4)

Girls

Derby sub-state

No. 16 Lawrence Free State (0-17) at No. 1 Derby (15-2)

No. 9 Dodge City (8-9) at No. 8 Wichita Heights (12-6)

Liberal sub-state

No. 15 Junction City (3-15) at No. 2 Liberal (14-2)

No. 10 Wichita East (8-9) at No. 7 Wichita Southeast (13-5)

Washburn Rural sub-state

No. 14 Wichita North (3-14) at No. 3 Washburn Rural (13-4)

No. 11 Wichita Northwest (8-11) at No. 6 Topeka (13-5)

Lawrence sub-state

No. 13 Garden City (6-12) at No. 4 Lawrence (13-4)

No. 12 Manhattan (7-11) at No. 5 Wichita South (13-4)

Projected Class 5A pairings

Boys

Hutchinson sub-state

No. 16 Valley Center (3-14) at No. 1 Hutchinson (17-0)

No. 9 Eisenhower (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel sub-state

No. 15 Salina Central (5-12) at No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-1)

No. 10 Great Bend (9-8) at No. 7 Topeka West (12-6)

Andover sub-state

No. 14 Goddard (6-11) at No. 3 Andover (15-2)

No. 11 Bishop Carroll (9-8) at No. 6 Emporia (13-5)

Maize South sub-state

No. 13 Maize (7-10) at No. 4 Maize South (14-3)

No. 12 Arkansas City (8-9) at No. 5 Andover Central (13-4)

Girls

Bishop Carroll sub-state

No. 16 Goddard (4-13) at No. 1 Bishop Carroll (16-1)

No. 9 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)

Andover sub-state

No. 15 Topeka West (5-13) at No. 2 Andover (15-2)

No. 10 Salina Central (9-8) at No. 7 Eisenhower (12-5)

Emporia sub-state

No. 14 Valley Center (5-12) at No. 3 Emporia (15-3)

No. 11 Great Bend (7-10) at No. 6 Andover Central (12-5)

Hutchinson sub-state

No. 13 Newton (6-11) at No. 4 Hutchinson (13-4)

No. 12 Salina South (7-10) at No. 5 Maize South (13-4)

Projected Class 4A pairings

Boys

Circle sub-state

No. 16 El Dorado (3-14) at No. 1 Circle (16-1)

No. 9 Abilene (9-9) at No. 8 Rock Creek (10-7)

Hugoton sub-state

No. 15 Chapman (4-14) at No. 2 Hugoton (17-2)

No. 10 Rose Hill (8-9) at No. 7 Andale (10-7)

McPherson sub-state

No. 14 Ulysses (4-14) at No. 3 McPherson (14-3)

No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Augusta (11-6)

Wellington sub-state

No. 13 Buhler (5-12) at No. 4 Wellington (11-6)

No. 12 Clay Center (6-11) at No. 5 Pratt (11-6)

Girls

Wellington sub-state

No. 16 El Dorado (2-15) at No. 1 Wellington (17-0)

No. 9 Chapman (10-8) at No. 8 Clay Center (10-7)

McPherson sub-state

No. 15 Abilene (2-15) at No. 2 McPherson (15-2)

No. 10 Pratt (9-9) at No. 7 Clearwater (11-6)

Andale sub-state

No. 14 Buhler (6-11) at No. 3 Andale (14-3)

No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Circle (12-5)

Hugoton sub-state

No. 13 Augusta (6-11) at No. 4 Hugoton (13-5)

No. 12 Winfield (7-10) at No. 5 Rock Creek (13-5)

Projected Class 3A pairings

Boys

Eureka sub-state

No. 8 Neodesha (2-16) vs. No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (15-2)

No. 5 Trinity Academy (8-10) vs. No. 4 Douglass (8-10)

No. 7 Eureka (3-15) vs. No. 2 Humboldt (14-3)

No. 6 Council Grove (6-12) vs. No. 3 Fredonia (9-10)

Lyons sub-state

No. 8 Nickerson (2-16) vs. No. 1 Hesston (17-1)

No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Chaparral (9-9)

No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (17-1)

No. 6 Halstead (7-11) vs. No. 3 Cheney (13-5)

Girls

Eureka sub-state

No. 8 Wichita Collegiate (3-14) vs. No. 1 Eureka (16-2)

No. 5 Fredonia (6-13) vs. No. 4 Trinity Academy (6-12)

No. 7 Council Grove (5-13) vs. No. 2 Neodesha (14-4)

No. 6 Douglass (5-13) vs. No. 3 Humboldt (7-11)

Lyons sub-state

No. 8 Nickerson (5-13) vs. No. 1 Cheney (16-2)

No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Halstead (10-8)

No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (14-4)

No. 6 Chaparral (7-11) vs. No. 3 Hesston (13-5)

Projected Class 2A pairings

Belle Plaine sub-state

No. 8 Bluestem (0-17) vs. No. 1 Sedan (16-1)

No. 5 Belle Plaine (10-8) vs. No. 4 West Elk (10-7)

No. 7 Conway Springs (4-14) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (16-2)

No. 6 Garden Plain (5-13) vs. No. 3 Dexter-Cedar Vale (14-3)

Sterling sub-state

No. 8 Sedgwick (4-13) vs. No. 1 Ellinwood (17-1)

No. 5 Remington (11-7) vs. No. 4 Sterling (14-4)

No. 7 Berean Academy (6-12) vs. No. 2 Inman (15-3)

No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (6-12) vs. No. 3 Moundridge (14-3)

Girls

Belle Plaine sub-state

No. 8 Dexter-Cedar Vale (2-15) vs. No. 1 Bluestem (14-4)

No. 5 Conway Springs (11-7) vs. No. 4 Garden Plain (12-6)

No. 7 Belle Plaine (8-10) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (14-4)

No. 6 Sedan (9-8) vs. No. 3 West Elk (12-5)

Sterling sub-state

No. 8 Hutchinson Trinity (2-16) vs. No. 1 Berean Academy (17-1)

No. 7 Sterling (4-14) vs. No. 2 Remington (13-5)

No. 6 Moundridge (8-9) vs. No. 3 Sedgwick (9-8)

No. 5 Inman (9-9) vs. No. 4 Ellinwood (9-9)

City League basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Heights 13-0 - 16-1 2. Kapaun 13-1 0½ 17-1 3. Northwest 8-6 5½ 11-7 4. Carroll 7-6 6 9-8 4. South 7-6 6 9-8 6. Southeast 6-8 7½ 8-10 7. West 5-8 8 7-10 8. East 1-13 12½ 1-17 9. North 0-13 13 2-15

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Carroll 13-0 - 16-1 2. Heights 11-3 2½ 12-6 3. South 10-3 3 13-4 4. Southeast 10-4 3½ 13-5 5. Kapaun 7-7 6½ 10-8 6. East 5-8 8 8-9 7. Northwest 5-10 9 8-11 8. North 2-11 11 3-14 9. West 0-16 14½ 0-20

AV-CTL Div. 1 basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Hutchinson 9-0 - 17-0 2. Maize South 7-2 2 14-3 2. Derby 7-2 2 13-4 4. Campus 5-5 4½ 6-11 5. Maize 3-6 5½ 7-10 6. Newton 2-8 7½ 2-15 7. Salina South 0-10 9½ 1-16

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Derby 9-0 - 15-2 2. Hutchinson 8-1 1 13-4 3. Maize South 6-3 3 13-4 4. Salina South 5-5 4½ 7-10 5. Newton 3-7 6½ 6-11 6. Maize 2-7 7 3-14 7. Campus 0-10 9½ 0-17

AV-CTL Div. 2 basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Andover 9-1 - 15-2 2. Andover Central 8-1 0½ 13-4 3. Eisenhower 6-3 2½ 10-7 4. Arkansas City 4-5 4½ 8-9 5 Salina Central 3-7 6 5-12 6. Goddard 2-7 6½ 6-11 7. Valley Center 1-9 8 3-14

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Andover 9-1 - 15-2 2. Andover Central 7-2 1½ 12-5 3. Eisenhower 6-3 2½ 12-5 4. Salina Central 5-5 4 9-8 5. Valley Center 4-6 5 5-12 6. Goddard 1-8 7½ 4-13 6. Arkansas City 1-8 7½ 4-13

AV-CTL Div. 3 basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. McPherson 7-0 - 14-3 2. Circle 6-1 1 16-1 3. Augusta 3-4 4 11-6 3. Mulvane 3-4 4 7-10 5. Buhler 2-5 5 5-12 6. Winfield 0-7 7 3-14

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. McPherson 7-0 - 15-2 2. Circle 6-1 1 12-5 3. Mulvane 3-4 4 7-10 3. Buhler 3-4 4 6-11 5. Winfield 1-6 6 7-10 5. Augusta 1-6 6 6-11

AV-CTL Div. 4 basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Collegiate 7-0 - 15-2 2. Wellington 5-2 2 11-6 3. Andale 4-3 3 10-7 4. Rose Hill 3-4 4 8-9 5. El Dorado 2-5 5 3-14 6. Clearwater 0-7 7 0-17

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Wellington 7-0 - 17-0 2. Andale 6-1 1 14-3 3. Clearwater 4-3 3 11-6 4. Collegiate 2-5 5 3-14 5. El Dorado 1-6 6 2-15 5. Rose Hill 1-6 6 1-16

Central Plains League basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Independent 6-1 - 16-2 2. Cheney 5-2 1 13-5 2. Chaparral 5-2 1 9-9 4. Medicine Lodge 4-3 2 13-5 4. Kingman 4-3 2 8-10 4. Trinity 4-3 2 8-10 7. Belle Plaine 3-4 3 10-8 8. Garden Plain 2-5 4 5-13 9. Douglass 1-6 5 8-10 9. Conway Springs 1-6 5 4-14

Girls

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Cheney 6-1 - 16-2 1. Garden Plain 6-1 - 12-6 3. Independent 5-2 1 14-4 3. Kingman 5-2 1 8-10 5. Trinity 4-3 2 6-12 6. Conway Springs 3-4 3 11-7 7. Belle Plaine 2-5 4 8-10 7. Chaparral 2-5 4 7-11 9. Douglass 1-6 5 5-13 9. Medicine Lodge 1-6 5 5-13

Central Kansas League basketball standings

Boys

Rank Team League GB Ovr. 1. Hesston 7-0 - 17-1 2. Haven 6-1 1 17-1 3. Pratt 5-2 2 12-6 4. Smoky Valley 4-3 3 10-8 4. Hoisington 4-3 3 9-9 6. Hillsboro 3-4 4 8-10 7. Halstead 2-5 5 7-11 7. Larned 2-5 5 5-13 9. Lyons 1-6 6 5-13 9. Nickerson 1-6 6 2-16

Girls