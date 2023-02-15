Change location
Updated league, sub-state standings in final days of Kansas high school basketball season
By Taylor Eldridge,11 days ago
As the Kansas high school basketball regular season enters its final 10 days, Varsity Kansas has updated KSHSAA sub-state standings with potential seedings if the season ended today for Wichita-area girls and boys teams.
Updated league standings following the slate of games played on Tuesday can also be found below.
Projected Class 6A pairings
Boys
Garden City sub-state
No. 16 Wichita North (2-15) at No. 1 Garden City (17-1)
No. 9 Manhattan (10-8) at No. 8 Junction City (10-8)
Wichita Heights sub-state
No. 15 Topeka (3-14) at No. 2 Wichita Heights (16-1)
No. 10 Wichita South (9-8) at No. 7 Wichita Northwest (11-7)
Derby sub-state
No. 14 Dodge City (5-12) at No. 3 Derby (13-4)
No. 11 Wichita Southeast (8-9) at No. 6 Lawrence Free State (11-6)
Washburn Rural sub-state
No. 13 Campus (6-11) at No. 4 Washburn Rural (13-4)
No. 12 Wichita West (7-10) at No. 5 Lawrence (13-4)
Girls
Derby sub-state
No. 16 Lawrence Free State (0-17) at No. 1 Derby (15-2)
No. 9 Dodge City (8-9) at No. 8 Wichita Heights (12-6)
Liberal sub-state
No. 15 Junction City (3-15) at No. 2 Liberal (14-2)
No. 10 Wichita East (8-9) at No. 7 Wichita Southeast (13-5)
Washburn Rural sub-state
No. 14 Wichita North (3-14) at No. 3 Washburn Rural (13-4)
No. 11 Wichita Northwest (8-11) at No. 6 Topeka (13-5)
Lawrence sub-state
No. 13 Garden City (6-12) at No. 4 Lawrence (13-4)
No. 12 Manhattan (7-11) at No. 5 Wichita South (13-4)
Projected Class 5A pairings
Boys
Hutchinson sub-state
No. 16 Valley Center (3-14) at No. 1 Hutchinson (17-0)
No. 9 Eisenhower (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel sub-state
No. 15 Salina Central (5-12) at No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-1)
No. 10 Great Bend (9-8) at No. 7 Topeka West (12-6)
Andover sub-state
No. 14 Goddard (6-11) at No. 3 Andover (15-2)
No. 11 Bishop Carroll (9-8) at No. 6 Emporia (13-5)
Maize South sub-state
No. 13 Maize (7-10) at No. 4 Maize South (14-3)
No. 12 Arkansas City (8-9) at No. 5 Andover Central (13-4)
Girls
Bishop Carroll sub-state
No. 16 Goddard (4-13) at No. 1 Bishop Carroll (16-1)
No. 9 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)
Andover sub-state
No. 15 Topeka West (5-13) at No. 2 Andover (15-2)
No. 10 Salina Central (9-8) at No. 7 Eisenhower (12-5)
Emporia sub-state
No. 14 Valley Center (5-12) at No. 3 Emporia (15-3)
No. 11 Great Bend (7-10) at No. 6 Andover Central (12-5)
Hutchinson sub-state
No. 13 Newton (6-11) at No. 4 Hutchinson (13-4)
No. 12 Salina South (7-10) at No. 5 Maize South (13-4)
Projected Class 4A pairings
Boys
Circle sub-state
No. 16 El Dorado (3-14) at No. 1 Circle (16-1)
No. 9 Abilene (9-9) at No. 8 Rock Creek (10-7)
Hugoton sub-state
No. 15 Chapman (4-14) at No. 2 Hugoton (17-2)
No. 10 Rose Hill (8-9) at No. 7 Andale (10-7)
McPherson sub-state
No. 14 Ulysses (4-14) at No. 3 McPherson (14-3)
No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Augusta (11-6)
Wellington sub-state
No. 13 Buhler (5-12) at No. 4 Wellington (11-6)
No. 12 Clay Center (6-11) at No. 5 Pratt (11-6)
Girls
Wellington sub-state
No. 16 El Dorado (2-15) at No. 1 Wellington (17-0)
No. 9 Chapman (10-8) at No. 8 Clay Center (10-7)
McPherson sub-state
No. 15 Abilene (2-15) at No. 2 McPherson (15-2)
No. 10 Pratt (9-9) at No. 7 Clearwater (11-6)
Andale sub-state
No. 14 Buhler (6-11) at No. 3 Andale (14-3)
No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Circle (12-5)
Hugoton sub-state
No. 13 Augusta (6-11) at No. 4 Hugoton (13-5)
No. 12 Winfield (7-10) at No. 5 Rock Creek (13-5)
Projected Class 3A pairings
Boys
Eureka sub-state
No. 8 Neodesha (2-16) vs. No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (15-2)
No. 5 Trinity Academy (8-10) vs. No. 4 Douglass (8-10)
No. 7 Eureka (3-15) vs. No. 2 Humboldt (14-3)
No. 6 Council Grove (6-12) vs. No. 3 Fredonia (9-10)
Lyons sub-state
No. 8 Nickerson (2-16) vs. No. 1 Hesston (17-1)
No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Chaparral (9-9)
No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (17-1)
No. 6 Halstead (7-11) vs. No. 3 Cheney (13-5)
Girls
Eureka sub-state
No. 8 Wichita Collegiate (3-14) vs. No. 1 Eureka (16-2)
No. 5 Fredonia (6-13) vs. No. 4 Trinity Academy (6-12)
No. 7 Council Grove (5-13) vs. No. 2 Neodesha (14-4)
No. 6 Douglass (5-13) vs. No. 3 Humboldt (7-11)
Lyons sub-state
No. 8 Nickerson (5-13) vs. No. 1 Cheney (16-2)
No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Halstead (10-8)
No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (14-4)
No. 6 Chaparral (7-11) vs. No. 3 Hesston (13-5)
Projected Class 2A pairings
Belle Plaine sub-state
No. 8 Bluestem (0-17) vs. No. 1 Sedan (16-1)
No. 5 Belle Plaine (10-8) vs. No. 4 West Elk (10-7)
No. 7 Conway Springs (4-14) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (16-2)
No. 6 Garden Plain (5-13) vs. No. 3 Dexter-Cedar Vale (14-3)
Sterling sub-state
No. 8 Sedgwick (4-13) vs. No. 1 Ellinwood (17-1)
No. 5 Remington (11-7) vs. No. 4 Sterling (14-4)
No. 7 Berean Academy (6-12) vs. No. 2 Inman (15-3)
No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (6-12) vs. No. 3 Moundridge (14-3)
Girls
Belle Plaine sub-state
No. 8 Dexter-Cedar Vale (2-15) vs. No. 1 Bluestem (14-4)
No. 5 Conway Springs (11-7) vs. No. 4 Garden Plain (12-6)
No. 7 Belle Plaine (8-10) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (14-4)
No. 6 Sedan (9-8) vs. No. 3 West Elk (12-5)
Sterling sub-state
No. 8 Hutchinson Trinity (2-16) vs. No. 1 Berean Academy (17-1)
No. 7 Sterling (4-14) vs. No. 2 Remington (13-5)
No. 6 Moundridge (8-9) vs. No. 3 Sedgwick (9-8)
No. 5 Inman (9-9) vs. No. 4 Ellinwood (9-9)
City League basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Heights
13-0
-
16-1
2.
Kapaun
13-1
0½
17-1
3.
Northwest
8-6
5½
11-7
4.
Carroll
7-6
6
9-8
4.
South
7-6
6
9-8
6.
Southeast
6-8
7½
8-10
7.
West
5-8
8
7-10
8.
East
1-13
12½
1-17
9.
North
0-13
13
2-15
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Carroll
13-0
-
16-1
2.
Heights
11-3
2½
12-6
3.
South
10-3
3
13-4
4.
Southeast
10-4
3½
13-5
5.
Kapaun
7-7
6½
10-8
6.
East
5-8
8
8-9
7.
Northwest
5-10
9
8-11
8.
North
2-11
11
3-14
9.
West
0-16
14½
0-20
AV-CTL Div. 1 basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Hutchinson
9-0
-
17-0
2.
Maize South
7-2
2
14-3
2.
Derby
7-2
2
13-4
4.
Campus
5-5
4½
6-11
5.
Maize
3-6
5½
7-10
6.
Newton
2-8
7½
2-15
7.
Salina South
0-10
9½
1-16
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Derby
9-0
-
15-2
2.
Hutchinson
8-1
1
13-4
3.
Maize South
6-3
3
13-4
4.
Salina South
5-5
4½
7-10
5.
Newton
3-7
6½
6-11
6.
Maize
2-7
7
3-14
7.
Campus
0-10
9½
0-17
AV-CTL Div. 2 basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Andover
9-1
-
15-2
2.
Andover Central
8-1
0½
13-4
3.
Eisenhower
6-3
2½
10-7
4.
Arkansas City
4-5
4½
8-9
5
Salina Central
3-7
6
5-12
6.
Goddard
2-7
6½
6-11
7.
Valley Center
1-9
8
3-14
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Andover
9-1
-
15-2
2.
Andover Central
7-2
1½
12-5
3.
Eisenhower
6-3
2½
12-5
4.
Salina Central
5-5
4
9-8
5.
Valley Center
4-6
5
5-12
6.
Goddard
1-8
7½
4-13
6.
Arkansas City
1-8
7½
4-13
AV-CTL Div. 3 basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
McPherson
7-0
-
14-3
2.
Circle
6-1
1
16-1
3.
Augusta
3-4
4
11-6
3.
Mulvane
3-4
4
7-10
5.
Buhler
2-5
5
5-12
6.
Winfield
0-7
7
3-14
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
McPherson
7-0
-
15-2
2.
Circle
6-1
1
12-5
3.
Mulvane
3-4
4
7-10
3.
Buhler
3-4
4
6-11
5.
Winfield
1-6
6
7-10
5.
Augusta
1-6
6
6-11
AV-CTL Div. 4 basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Collegiate
7-0
-
15-2
2.
Wellington
5-2
2
11-6
3.
Andale
4-3
3
10-7
4.
Rose Hill
3-4
4
8-9
5.
El Dorado
2-5
5
3-14
6.
Clearwater
0-7
7
0-17
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Wellington
7-0
-
17-0
2.
Andale
6-1
1
14-3
3.
Clearwater
4-3
3
11-6
4.
Collegiate
2-5
5
3-14
5.
El Dorado
1-6
6
2-15
5.
Rose Hill
1-6
6
1-16
Central Plains League basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Independent
6-1
-
16-2
2.
Cheney
5-2
1
13-5
2.
Chaparral
5-2
1
9-9
4.
Medicine Lodge
4-3
2
13-5
4.
Kingman
4-3
2
8-10
4.
Trinity
4-3
2
8-10
7.
Belle Plaine
3-4
3
10-8
8.
Garden Plain
2-5
4
5-13
9.
Douglass
1-6
5
8-10
9.
Conway Springs
1-6
5
4-14
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Cheney
6-1
-
16-2
1.
Garden Plain
6-1
-
12-6
3.
Independent
5-2
1
14-4
3.
Kingman
5-2
1
8-10
5.
Trinity
4-3
2
6-12
6.
Conway Springs
3-4
3
11-7
7.
Belle Plaine
2-5
4
8-10
7.
Chaparral
2-5
4
7-11
9.
Douglass
1-6
5
5-13
9.
Medicine Lodge
1-6
5
5-13
Central Kansas League basketball standings
Boys
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Hesston
7-0
-
17-1
2.
Haven
6-1
1
17-1
3.
Pratt
5-2
2
12-6
4.
Smoky Valley
4-3
3
10-8
4.
Hoisington
4-3
3
9-9
6.
Hillsboro
3-4
4
8-10
7.
Halstead
2-5
5
7-11
7.
Larned
2-5
5
5-13
9.
Lyons
1-6
6
5-13
9.
Nickerson
1-6
6
2-16
Girls
Rank
Team
League
GB
Ovr.
1.
Hillsboro
7-0
-
15-3
2.
Haven
5-2
2
14-4
2.
Hesston
5-2
2
13-5
4.
Smoky Valley
4-3
3
11-7
4.
Hoisington
4-3
3
11-7
4.
Halstead
4-3
3
10-8
7.
Nickerson
3-4
4
6-13
8.
Pratt
2-5
5
9-9
9.
Larned
1-6
6
3-15
10.
Lyons
0-7
7
5-13
