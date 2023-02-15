Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
The Wichita Eagle

Updated league, sub-state standings in final days of Kansas high school basketball season

By Taylor Eldridge,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCwRP_0ko1EcvP00

As the Kansas high school basketball regular season enters its final 10 days, Varsity Kansas has updated KSHSAA sub-state standings with potential seedings if the season ended today for Wichita-area girls and boys teams.

Updated league standings following the slate of games played on Tuesday can also be found below.

Projected Class 6A pairings

Boys

Garden City sub-state

No. 16 Wichita North (2-15) at No. 1 Garden City (17-1)

No. 9 Manhattan (10-8) at No. 8 Junction City (10-8)

Wichita Heights sub-state

No. 15 Topeka (3-14) at No. 2 Wichita Heights (16-1)

No. 10 Wichita South (9-8) at No. 7 Wichita Northwest (11-7)

Derby sub-state

No. 14 Dodge City (5-12) at No. 3 Derby (13-4)

No. 11 Wichita Southeast (8-9) at No. 6 Lawrence Free State (11-6)

Washburn Rural sub-state

No. 13 Campus (6-11) at No. 4 Washburn Rural (13-4)

No. 12 Wichita West (7-10) at No. 5 Lawrence (13-4)

Girls

Derby sub-state

No. 16 Lawrence Free State (0-17) at No. 1 Derby (15-2)

No. 9 Dodge City (8-9) at No. 8 Wichita Heights (12-6)

Liberal sub-state

No. 15 Junction City (3-15) at No. 2 Liberal (14-2)

No. 10 Wichita East (8-9) at No. 7 Wichita Southeast (13-5)

Washburn Rural sub-state

No. 14 Wichita North (3-14) at No. 3 Washburn Rural (13-4)

No. 11 Wichita Northwest (8-11) at No. 6 Topeka (13-5)

Lawrence sub-state

No. 13 Garden City (6-12) at No. 4 Lawrence (13-4)

No. 12 Manhattan (7-11) at No. 5 Wichita South (13-4)

Projected Class 5A pairings

Boys

Hutchinson sub-state

No. 16 Valley Center (3-14) at No. 1 Hutchinson (17-0)

No. 9 Eisenhower (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel sub-state

No. 15 Salina Central (5-12) at No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-1)

No. 10 Great Bend (9-8) at No. 7 Topeka West (12-6)

Andover sub-state

No. 14 Goddard (6-11) at No. 3 Andover (15-2)

No. 11 Bishop Carroll (9-8) at No. 6 Emporia (13-5)

Maize South sub-state

No. 13 Maize (7-10) at No. 4 Maize South (14-3)

No. 12 Arkansas City (8-9) at No. 5 Andover Central (13-4)

Girls

Bishop Carroll sub-state

No. 16 Goddard (4-13) at No. 1 Bishop Carroll (16-1)

No. 9 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-7) at No. 8 Hays (10-7)

Andover sub-state

No. 15 Topeka West (5-13) at No. 2 Andover (15-2)

No. 10 Salina Central (9-8) at No. 7 Eisenhower (12-5)

Emporia sub-state

No. 14 Valley Center (5-12) at No. 3 Emporia (15-3)

No. 11 Great Bend (7-10) at No. 6 Andover Central (12-5)

Hutchinson sub-state

No. 13 Newton (6-11) at No. 4 Hutchinson (13-4)

No. 12 Salina South (7-10) at No. 5 Maize South (13-4)

Projected Class 4A pairings

Boys

Circle sub-state

No. 16 El Dorado (3-14) at No. 1 Circle (16-1)

No. 9 Abilene (9-9) at No. 8 Rock Creek (10-7)

Hugoton sub-state

No. 15 Chapman (4-14) at No. 2 Hugoton (17-2)

No. 10 Rose Hill (8-9) at No. 7 Andale (10-7)

McPherson sub-state

No. 14 Ulysses (4-14) at No. 3 McPherson (14-3)

No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Augusta (11-6)

Wellington sub-state

No. 13 Buhler (5-12) at No. 4 Wellington (11-6)

No. 12 Clay Center (6-11) at No. 5 Pratt (11-6)

Girls

Wellington sub-state

No. 16 El Dorado (2-15) at No. 1 Wellington (17-0)

No. 9 Chapman (10-8) at No. 8 Clay Center (10-7)

McPherson sub-state

No. 15 Abilene (2-15) at No. 2 McPherson (15-2)

No. 10 Pratt (9-9) at No. 7 Clearwater (11-6)

Andale sub-state

No. 14 Buhler (6-11) at No. 3 Andale (14-3)

No. 11 Mulvane (7-10) at No. 6 Circle (12-5)

Hugoton sub-state

No. 13 Augusta (6-11) at No. 4 Hugoton (13-5)

No. 12 Winfield (7-10) at No. 5 Rock Creek (13-5)

Projected Class 3A pairings

Boys

Eureka sub-state

No. 8 Neodesha (2-16) vs. No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (15-2)

No. 5 Trinity Academy (8-10) vs. No. 4 Douglass (8-10)

No. 7 Eureka (3-15) vs. No. 2 Humboldt (14-3)

No. 6 Council Grove (6-12) vs. No. 3 Fredonia (9-10)

Lyons sub-state

No. 8 Nickerson (2-16) vs. No. 1 Hesston (17-1)

No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Chaparral (9-9)

No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (17-1)

No. 6 Halstead (7-11) vs. No. 3 Cheney (13-5)

Girls

Eureka sub-state

No. 8 Wichita Collegiate (3-14) vs. No. 1 Eureka (16-2)

No. 5 Fredonia (6-13) vs. No. 4 Trinity Academy (6-12)

No. 7 Council Grove (5-13) vs. No. 2 Neodesha (14-4)

No. 6 Douglass (5-13) vs. No. 3 Humboldt (7-11)

Lyons sub-state

No. 8 Nickerson (5-13) vs. No. 1 Cheney (16-2)

No. 5 Kingman (8-10) vs. No. 4 Halstead (10-8)

No. 7 Lyons (5-13) vs. No. 2 Haven (14-4)

No. 6 Chaparral (7-11) vs. No. 3 Hesston (13-5)

Projected Class 2A pairings

Belle Plaine sub-state

No. 8 Bluestem (0-17) vs. No. 1 Sedan (16-1)

No. 5 Belle Plaine (10-8) vs. No. 4 West Elk (10-7)

No. 7 Conway Springs (4-14) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (16-2)

No. 6 Garden Plain (5-13) vs. No. 3 Dexter-Cedar Vale (14-3)

Sterling sub-state

No. 8 Sedgwick (4-13) vs. No. 1 Ellinwood (17-1)

No. 5 Remington (11-7) vs. No. 4 Sterling (14-4)

No. 7 Berean Academy (6-12) vs. No. 2 Inman (15-3)

No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (6-12) vs. No. 3 Moundridge (14-3)

Girls

Belle Plaine sub-state

No. 8 Dexter-Cedar Vale (2-15) vs. No. 1 Bluestem (14-4)

No. 5 Conway Springs (11-7) vs. No. 4 Garden Plain (12-6)

No. 7 Belle Plaine (8-10) vs. No. 2 Wichita Independent (14-4)

No. 6 Sedan (9-8) vs. No. 3 West Elk (12-5)

Sterling sub-state

No. 8 Hutchinson Trinity (2-16) vs. No. 1 Berean Academy (17-1)

No. 7 Sterling (4-14) vs. No. 2 Remington (13-5)

No. 6 Moundridge (8-9) vs. No. 3 Sedgwick (9-8)

No. 5 Inman (9-9) vs. No. 4 Ellinwood (9-9)

City League basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Heights

13-0

-

16-1

2.

Kapaun

13-1

17-1

3.

Northwest

8-6

11-7

4.

Carroll

7-6

6

9-8

4.

South

7-6

6

9-8

6.

Southeast

6-8

8-10

7.

West

5-8

8

7-10

8.

East

1-13

12½

1-17

9.

North

0-13

13

2-15

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Carroll

13-0

-

16-1

2.

Heights

11-3

12-6

3.

South

10-3

3

13-4

4.

Southeast

10-4

13-5

5.

Kapaun

7-7

10-8

6.

East

5-8

8

8-9

7.

Northwest

5-10

9

8-11

8.

North

2-11

11

3-14

9.

West

0-16

14½

0-20

AV-CTL Div. 1 basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Hutchinson

9-0

-

17-0

2.

Maize South

7-2

2

14-3

2.

Derby

7-2

2

13-4

4.

Campus

5-5

6-11

5.

Maize

3-6

7-10

6.

Newton

2-8

2-15

7.

Salina South

0-10

1-16

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Derby

9-0

-

15-2

2.

Hutchinson

8-1

1

13-4

3.

Maize South

6-3

3

13-4

4.

Salina South

5-5

7-10

5.

Newton

3-7

6-11

6.

Maize

2-7

7

3-14

7.

Campus

0-10

0-17

AV-CTL Div. 2 basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Andover

9-1

-

15-2

2.

Andover Central

8-1

13-4

3.

Eisenhower

6-3

10-7

4.

Arkansas City

4-5

8-9

5

Salina Central

3-7

6

5-12

6.

Goddard

2-7

6-11

7.

Valley Center

1-9

8

3-14

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Andover

9-1

-

15-2

2.

Andover Central

7-2

12-5

3.

Eisenhower

6-3

12-5

4.

Salina Central

5-5

4

9-8

5.

Valley Center

4-6

5

5-12

6.

Goddard

1-8

4-13

6.

Arkansas City

1-8

4-13

AV-CTL Div. 3 basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

McPherson

7-0

-

14-3

2.

Circle

6-1

1

16-1

3.

Augusta

3-4

4

11-6

3.

Mulvane

3-4

4

7-10

5.

Buhler

2-5

5

5-12

6.

Winfield

0-7

7

3-14

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

McPherson

7-0

-

15-2

2.

Circle

6-1

1

12-5

3.

Mulvane

3-4

4

7-10

3.

Buhler

3-4

4

6-11

5.

Winfield

1-6

6

7-10

5.

Augusta

1-6

6

6-11

AV-CTL Div. 4 basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Collegiate

7-0

-

15-2

2.

Wellington

5-2

2

11-6

3.

Andale

4-3

3

10-7

4.

Rose Hill

3-4

4

8-9

5.

El Dorado

2-5

5

3-14

6.

Clearwater

0-7

7

0-17

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Wellington

7-0

-

17-0

2.

Andale

6-1

1

14-3

3.

Clearwater

4-3

3

11-6

4.

Collegiate

2-5

5

3-14

5.

El Dorado

1-6

6

2-15

5.

Rose Hill

1-6

6

1-16

Central Plains League basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Independent

6-1

-

16-2

2.

Cheney

5-2

1

13-5

2.

Chaparral

5-2

1

9-9

4.

Medicine Lodge

4-3

2

13-5

4.

Kingman

4-3

2

8-10

4.

Trinity

4-3

2

8-10

7.

Belle Plaine

3-4

3

10-8

8.

Garden Plain

2-5

4

5-13

9.

Douglass

1-6

5

8-10

9.

Conway Springs

1-6

5

4-14

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Cheney

6-1

-

16-2

1.

Garden Plain

6-1

-

12-6

3.

Independent

5-2

1

14-4

3.

Kingman

5-2

1

8-10

5.

Trinity

4-3

2

6-12

6.

Conway Springs

3-4

3

11-7

7.

Belle Plaine

2-5

4

8-10

7.

Chaparral

2-5

4

7-11

9.

Douglass

1-6

5

5-13

9.

Medicine Lodge

1-6

5

5-13

Central Kansas League basketball standings

Boys

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Hesston

7-0

-

17-1

2.

Haven

6-1

1

17-1

3.

Pratt

5-2

2

12-6

4.

Smoky Valley

4-3

3

10-8

4.

Hoisington

4-3

3

9-9

6.

Hillsboro

3-4

4

8-10

7.

Halstead

2-5

5

7-11

7.

Larned

2-5

5

5-13

9.

Lyons

1-6

6

5-13

9.

Nickerson

1-6

6

2-16

Girls

Rank

Team

League

GB

Ovr.

1.

Hillsboro

7-0

-

15-3

2.

Haven

5-2

2

14-4

2.

Hesston

5-2

2

13-5

4.

Smoky Valley

4-3

3

11-7

4.

Hoisington

4-3

3

11-7

4.

Halstead

4-3

3

10-8

7.

Nickerson

3-4

4

6-13

8.

Pratt

2-5

5

9-9

9.

Larned

1-6

6

3-15

10.

Lyons

0-7

7

5-13

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas high school bowling regional results: Andover Central girls bowler wins title
Andover, KS1 day ago
Kansas high school girls wrestling state tournament: Read about all Wichita-area champions
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita high school basketball league champions crowned; sub-state standings take shape
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas high school girls wrestling: Bonner Springs wrestler wins third straight title
Bonner Springs, KS2 days ago
Kansas high school wrestling regional results: Maize, Derby, Andale all big winners
Maize, KS6 days ago
Wichita State 2023 high school recruit Makhi Myles named Mr. Basketball in Mississippi
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Another billion dollar manufacturing project is making its way into Kansas
Burlington, KS5 days ago
Like father, like daughter: Kansas singer pursues ‘American Idol’ dream
Andover, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy