Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Bill Would Prohibit Texas' Largest Counties from Defunding DA

By Nik Rajkovic,

11 days ago

Last session it was "Back the Blue." Now Houston state Sen. Joan Huffman is trying to prevent Harris and other large counties from defunding district attorneys.

Senate Bill 740 provides "severe consequences" to counties of one million or more that fail to comply.

"We need to make district attorneys offices are treated like a law enforcement agency and they cannot be defunded. We've seen that happen in Harris County," Huffman told Fox 26.

"Even when DA (Kim) Ogg went forward, the numbers prove she needs more invetigators. The numbers are staggering. But yet she is not funded in the way she should be funded."

Judge Lina Hidalgo last month objected again to providing resources for the DA.

"To me this seems like extortion. I abstain from this motion and beg that you all come up with a better solution," she told commissioners court when voting on funds to provide pay raises and fill vacancies for the DA.

Hidalgo said the DA was "holding a knife" to their throats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jlk8z_0ko1Cleg00
Photo: The Image Bank RF
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Houston Group Brings Student Mental Health Issues to State Legislators
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Crosby ISD Weighing 4-Day Week to Attract Teachers
Crosby, TX4 days ago
Houston Ranked 2nd Best NFL Stadium
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston is a Haven for Job Seekers
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston Students Will Have Access to Telehealth on Campus
Houston, TX1 day ago
Couldn’t ‘Car’ Less: Fewer Zoomers Interested in Driving
Houston, TX4 days ago
Hey, Boss. Can I Have a Raise?
Houston, TX3 days ago
The Competition for the World’s Best Bar-B-Que
Houston, TX3 days ago
Not Everyone is Taking Their Vacation Time
Houston, TX6 days ago
Smoke Alarm Giveaway Next Weekend
Houston, TX7 days ago
Astros start exhibition schedule today
Houston, TX1 day ago
#1 Coogs On the Road Again
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy