Bill Would Prohibit Texas' Largest Counties from Defunding DA

Last session it was "Back the Blue." Now Houston state Sen. Joan Huffman is trying to prevent Harris and other large counties from defunding district attorneys.

Senate Bill 740 provides "severe consequences" to counties of one million or more that fail to comply.

"We need to make district attorneys offices are treated like a law enforcement agency and they cannot be defunded. We've seen that happen in Harris County," Huffman told Fox 26.

"Even when DA (Kim) Ogg went forward, the numbers prove she needs more invetigators. The numbers are staggering. But yet she is not funded in the way she should be funded."

Judge Lina Hidalgo last month objected again to providing resources for the DA.

"To me this seems like extortion. I abstain from this motion and beg that you all come up with a better solution," she told commissioners court when voting on funds to provide pay raises and fill vacancies for the DA.

Hidalgo said the DA was "holding a knife" to their throats.