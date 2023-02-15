Report: State Department Funding Blacklist of Conservative News

An investigative report by The Washington Examiner is exposing a left-wing network deliberately trying to censor and deplatform conservative outlets.

"They're secretly feeding black lists filled with conservative media outlets to advertising companies, with the intent of defunding and shutting down disfavored speech," says reported Gabe Kaminsky.

The expose focuses on the UK-based Global Disinformation Index, which Kaminski says receives taxpayer funding to push outlets like NPR, New York Times and others, while blacklisting sites such as Newsmax, The Federalist and American Thinker.

"The Department of State has provided funding," says Kaminsky. "So that is an issue that raised First Amendment concerns."

Microsoft recently suspended its relationship with GDI and is launching an internal review.

"Advertising companies are subscribing to these black lists to determine what websites and domains they're going to place ads on for major companies in the United States, such as Comcast or Walmart," says Kaminsky.

"So it is having a major effect how websites can gain access to dollars."