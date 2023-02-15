Open in App
Charlotte Observer

Video: Head to Charlotte’s suburbs for fine dining

By Melissa Oyler,

11 days ago

As the number of Americans living in the suburbs continues to grow, including in the Charlotte area, restaurateurs are taking their fine dining concepts to the ‘burbs.

In the video above ⬆️ , Alex Cason talked to Selena Kelemen of Fish Market Bar & Grill and Pět Piv — Czech for five beers — in Fort Mill, and Eric Litaker, chef of Barrel & Fork in Cornelius.

  • “We opened with the intention ... of being the neighborhood secret that got out,” Kelemen told CharlotteFive. “I think we did that.”
  • “Working out here is peaceful. It’s a lot less stress — there’s a lot more room to park,” Litaker said.

And don’t miss Laurie Larsh’s full report here: If you want a great meal in Charlotte, head to … the burbs?

