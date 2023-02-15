Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

There’s nothing punny about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Kansas City — or is there? | Opinion

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG5zO_0ko19s5L00

The KC name game

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. You gotta LVII-it!

- Larry Gunja, Leawood

Taking care

I have worked in health care for more than 25 years. The changes I have seen have been astronomical not only in insurance and billing, but also in how people are treated. Patients don’t matter as much as what insurance they have, or if they are homeless or have no insurance. I could write pages on why or how these individuals ended up in the positions they are in. Yet everyone is waiting for the government to save them. That is exactly what socialism is.

We have forgotten what we were built on.

My grandparents never owned a home. They never had much, but they gave all they had to whoever needed it. My grandmother, the strongest, most generous and beautiful woman in my life, was raised in an orphanage and yet was the most giving person I have ever known. My mother was a stay-at-home caretaker. My father was a Chicago police officer. He left my mother after having three children with her, and married a hooker he met in a bar. The price after he left was paid by the family he left behind. I can’t even Imagine doing that to my children.

I thank God daily for my mother’s parents.

- Traci Cramer, Independence

No time saver

We’ve all seen the ugly metal community mailboxes in front of apartment buildings. Supposedly, these boxes save letter carriers time, in that they make it unnecessary to enter the building to put up the mail.

This means the carrier is out in the cold, wind and rain trying to put up the mail instead of being inside — heaven forbid.

How long does it take for a carrier to step inside a building and distribute the mail as opposed to standing outside and fighting the elements? No time is saved, and the poor carrier is subjected to the weather, making it much more difficult to deliver the mail.

If anything, it takes longer to deliver the mail under these circumstances. Plus: the “cluster boxes,” as they are called, are an eyesore. (The locks on these boxes don’t work very well in freezing temperatures, either — I know from experience.)

Postal management needs to stop thinking of useless ways to save time and money and be more considerate of the workers. No wonder the postal service is having a hard time getting and keeping letter carriers.

- Diane Capps, Kansas City

Outstanding care

I am searching for the correct words to recognize the excellence of the supremely talented physicians and the magnificent team of nurses and helpers who saved my daughter’s life after a terrible, fiery car accident. This outstanding group of dedicated professionals took her from a questionable future to one of hope and a bright tomorrow.

Hats off to the team at the University of Kansas Health System burn unit.

- Alan Elton, Leawood

Childish, foolish

I am so tired of the people of this nation electing children to Congress. The heckling at last week’s State of the Union address was a good example of childish performance and lack of common courtesy by several GOP lawmakers.

The Republican Party has degenerated into a group of loudmouth fools. Rep. George Santos lied his way into office, and the GOP will not remove him because it needs his vote. You can bet if he were a Democrat, Republicans would be screaming from the rooftops for his expulsion.

I will be so glad when the people of this country wake up and stop reelecting those loudmouths. Republicans need to get serious and stop following Reaganomics (which has never worked) and the teachings of Newt Gingrich, and start presenting some intelligent ideas and purging their party of the noisy clowns.

- David Goettel, Independence

Funny bone

The daily comics are refreshing in this challenging world today. “Pickles” is very amusing. Many others are not. The best is “Pooch Cafe.” It’s always funny. Please return it to the daily comics.

- Gene Frost, Merriam

