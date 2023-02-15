Your 913 will soon be digital only. Enjoy a weekly newsletter for free

Open in App
Overland Park, KS
The Kansas City Star

The 913 section is going all digital after the April 19 edition.

While we will no longer print this section, we will continue to serve local readers with an email newsletter and a page at kansascity.com/news/local/community/johnson-county , offering expanded coverage of the many cities comprising Johnson County. We’re partnering with cities like Overland Park, Prairie Village and Olathe to provide you information on everything from festivals to library events, as well as family fun activities at places like the Johnson County Museum and the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

You’ll also read about schools, profiles of people in your community, and business news like the openings and closings of JoCo restaurants.

We know you love the voices of our columnists, so you’ll continue to enjoy the work of Sherry Kuehl, Richard Espinoza, Emily Parnell, Denise Snodell and other writers. Pet fans will get their “cuteness” fix each week when we shine a spotlight on a furry friend from an area shelter.

Subscribers will be sent a personal letter with options for their subscription. They can also call the Kansas City Star at 877-962-7827 or email customerservice@kcstar.com for more information.

We appreciate your readership and look forward to continuing to connect with you via newsletter and online.

