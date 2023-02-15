A license plate that only has the letter 'R' on it just sold for $3.2 million in Hong Kong — and it's not even a record in the city

The winning bid for the letter "R" was at least 5,100 times the reserve price of around HK$5,000 and represented more than 80% of the total raised at the auction on Sunday, the announcement shows. Around 49 license plate numbers were up for grabs during the auction.
The news outlet further reported that the license plate "R" was expected to net at least HK$10 million, citing registration plate dealers who spoke to the media before the auction. The dealers attributed the large sum to the association of the letter with racing cars and a number considered to be lucky in Chinese fortune-telling, per SCMP.
And Sunday's winning bid is not even a record high in the city.
On Saturday, transport secretary Lam Sai-hung shared the rankings of the most expensive license plates auctioned in Hong Kong, which showed that the registration of a license plate with the letter "W" was sold for $3.3 million in 2021. He added that the sale of personalized car license plates had netted the government almost $77 million since 2006.
The quest for a novelty car plate is not just limited to Hong Kong. A rare California license plate with the letters "MM" was sold at $24.3 million in 2021, taking the top spot for the most expensive license plate sold in the world, according to Luxe Digital.
