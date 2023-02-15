Red Knights continue to add academic awards to football program

Squad reaches section final while garnering top state academic honor in Class AAAA

Benilde-St. Margaret’s football was named the High School Academic Excellence Award recipient for the second consecutive year, representing Class AAAA football.

Presented by the National Football Foundation, the award is given to one football team in each class across 12 states. The Minnesota State High School League decided on the recipient from eligible programs who maintains a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; superior academic application; and performance and a successful football season.

Coach Sean McMenomy said this team award highlights the hard work and commitment by the students put in as leaders in the community and classroom. “Our players understand the value of taking a disciplined approach to begin successful in the classroom as it creates the foundation of opportunity and transfers to benefit them on the field and in life,” he said in a press release. “We challenge our players to be competitive in the classroom in their pursuit of knowledge, striving for great grades and showing up as leaders among their peers.”

BSM organizes a peer tutoring program to support each other while developing leadership skills and nurturing a family atmosphere among players.

The Red Knights (2-9) reached the Section 5AAAAA final with a pair of playoff wins after going without a win during the regular season. Holy Angels topped BSM for the second time this season 41-7 on Nov. 4in the section finals.

The other Minnesota programs named the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award recipients include Kittson County Central (9-Man), Parkers Prairie (Class A), St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (AA), East Grand Forks (AAA), Mahtomedi (AAAAA) and Farmington (AAAAAA).

A committee compiled and led by the NFF announced the Hatchell Cup recipient from among the 59 schools on Feb. 8.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.