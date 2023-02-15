Indoor winter exercise options soon to expand in Northfield

Since Thanksgiving, Northfield’s cold temperatures, high snow totals and multiple ice layers have made any type of outdoor exercise on slippery sidewalks, streets and trails a dangerous activity.

With icy conditions, the risk of falling becomes even more dangerous for older adults, too.

That’s why CC Linstroth, co-chair of the Health and Wellness Committee of Age-Friendly Northfield, has been quite vocal about the need for a place that provides safe, healthy and free indoor winter exercise for seniors.

During a phone interview in late January from Arizona, Linstroth said all the data shows that regular exercise can prolong the lives and extend the good health of seniors. But the debate about this specific need for a public indoor recreation area “has gone on for decades.”

Finally, Linstroth said, we’ve got some exciting solutions.

One way to avoid the ice, wind and blustery temps is by stepping inside the long, relatively flat hallways of Northfield High School. For anyone who counts steps, laps and miles, the school’s extensive horizontal footprint offers a safe alternative.

Thanks to funding provided by Age-Friendly Northfield, a bench for taking off boots and lacing up sneakers and a coat rack for hanging heavy winter outer gear have been ordered. Once the items find their way to Minnesota, they will be placed in the vestibule area of the front office Door 1 entrance to NHS.

All the indoor walkers need to do is lace up their sneakers, stretch their limbs and follow the suggested loop, which goes from the D Wing, past the S, M and V wings, around the media center and back to the main office. One complete lap equals one-third of a mile; three laps is a mile; six laps is two miles; and nine laps is three miles.

Walkers do not need to register and there is no cost involved, said Erin Bailey, community education director at Northfield Public Schools.

“There are times we get a lot of walkers and other times when we don’t,” said Bailey. “We just want people to know the space is available for healthy indoor recreation. We want them to come and enjoy the experience.”

Jamie Reister, a member of the Northfield City Council, has served as a liaison member of Age-Friendly Northfield. She said in an email that the program is a cooperative partnership between the city of Northfield, Age-Friendly Northfield and Northfield Public Schools Community Education.

On Monday, a group of walkers met at Door 1 at NHS at 3:30 p.m. Some walkers like Colleen Vitek and Carol Cole walk six laps or two miles every Monday afternoon. Others like Beverly Cady, Lisa Weis and Muriel Inouye try to get in one or two laps a week.

For Wayne Hallcock, who had a hip replacement on Dec. 14, he walks one lap using his cane every weekday afternoon.

“I’m almost ready to move up to two laps,” he said. “This is really nice, whether you’re in rehab or not.”

Some walkers in the group said they’ve tried walking for free at Menard’s, but it was too busy. Others tried walking inside the Dundas Dome, but the surface was too uncomfortable.

Sandy Stai, who walks once a week with her daughter Gretchen Falck, said they walk one lap “but we’re building up for more.”

FiftyNorth yoga teacher Marie Frederickson said she used to walk between 6-7 a.m. before school started, but now has shifted to the afternoon hours.

For friends Colleen Vitek and Carol Cole who walk six laps every Monday afternoon, the time it takes to walk two miles always goes so quickly. “We’re looking around, we’re talking and laughing. Time just flies,” said Vitek.

Indoor pickleball coming soon

The second way to get free indoor exercise this winter, said Linstroth, is to grab a pickleball paddle and show up at the high school gym on Sunday afternoons for free play. Starting on Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 4 p.m., six courts will be set up in the NHS gym. Access to the gym will be through Door 1, so players should park outside the main door.

There will be a one-time registration required for a liability waiver, but no court or equipment fees. Linstroth said Age-Friendly Northfield has purchased paddles and balls for anyone who doesn’t own their own equipment. A few seasoned players have volunteered to be available Sunday afternoon to help the beginners test out the increasingly popular sport.

“Pickelball is the fastest growing sport in the United States for a reason,” she said. “It’s easy to learn and easy to play.”