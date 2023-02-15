Open in App
Ewing Township, NJ
News 12

Classes resume at Ewing schools after threat from Michigan State shooter

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

All classes have resumed Wednesday at Ewing public schools and police presence has been increased.

Police have determined that there is no active threat to Ewing schools after all classes were closed Tuesday due to what was originally described as an "unconfirmed school threat."

Eventually, officials revealed Michigan State gunman Anthony McCrae had a note in his pocket indicating a threat to Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School.

Police say further investigation has determined the shooting was isolated to Michigan and that there is no threat to Ewing.

The Ewing superintendent says school counselors will offer support and additional resources will be available on site.

