Elon Musk Aims to Appoint New Twitter CEO by End of 2023

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Elon Musk said Wednesday that he’s hoping to name his replacement as Twitter CEO before the end of the year. Speaking via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the billionaire said: “I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” in response to being asked about his successor. “I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.” Late Tuesday, the mega-troll also announced his Shiba Inu dog, Floki, as the new Twitter CEO. “So much better than that other guy,” he captioned one picture of the pup dressed up and seated at a desk. The price of Dogecoin—a cryptocurrency fronted by a Shiba Inu cartoon—jumped around 5 percent after the tweets were posted.

