Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester leaders announce $1M project to support communities through art

By Sydney Havens,

11 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester leaders announced a $1 million public art project to support local artists and art organizations.

The project is titled “Centering Youth: Acknowledging Trauma and Healing through Public Art,” and the goal of the project is to bring art into neighborhoods in need and to give youth an outlet during hard times.

Kevin Kelly, the City of Rochester’s planning manager, detailed some of the goals of the project.

“We are indeed the city of the arts but we want to be more than that. We want to be a city for the arts as well,” said Kelly. “Which means all of us as well — all in — ramping up our support for artists and arts organizations.”

Mayor Malik Evans also added that the city put aside over $200k for art projects in the current fiscal year.

City leaders are expected to announce a new project called “Call for Art for its ArtsBloom” in March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

