These 3 Rockford-area wrestlers looking to win second straight state titles

The long climb to an IHSA state wrestling title is nearly complete for the best of the best, and three Rockford-area stars have their sights set on a repeat title.

But they know that's no easy task.

"Once you get here, the pressure really kicks in," said Dakota's Phoenix Blakely, who is going for his fourth state wrestling title, counting the IWCOA championship he won two years ago when there was no IHSA state tourney due to COVID-19.

All 28 of the wrestlers that made it to state from the Rockford area will head to Champaign on Thursday and Friday, hoping to make it to Saturday's medal matches and finals that cap off the IHSA state wrestling tournament.

The girls IHSA state tournament will be on Feb. 24-25.

Here's a look at the potential repeaters, and the best of the rest:

Dakota senior Phoenix Blakely

What he's going for: Blakely (38-1) would most likely be looking to add his name to the list of four-time IHSA state champion if it had not been for COVID-19. He is still looking to become the first four-time state champ of any kind from Dakota since Josh Alber did it (2011-14) right after Seth Milks did (2006-09).

Blakely's only loss of the season came to the nation's No. 2-ranked 138 pounder, Rich Township's Nasir Bailey, at the Dvorak wrestling tourney just before Christmas. Blakely hasn't been scored on (offensively) since and he's down to 132 for the state series.

What he said: "This is super important to me. It's about how I finish my high school career. I keep telling myself, 'Don't look back, just keep looking forward, and keep doing what you're doing.'"

His brother did what?: Phoenix's twin brother Maddux, who graduated last year and is now wrestling at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, placed third at 113 in 2020 and then won the state title at 138 last year.

Dakota junior Noah Wenzel

What he's going for: Wenzel (38-3) won the state title at 195 last year with an 8-6 overtime victory in the finals. He's been ranked No. 1 at 195 this entire season.

What he said: "I know what it's going to take. It's not going to be easy, but I know how to put the work in."

His brother did what?: Wenzel watched an older brother win a title at Dakota before doing it himself. Andrew Wenzel placed first at 170 in 2019 and then lost in the finals and took second at 170 in 2020.

Lena-Winslow/Stockton senior Garrett Luke

What he's going for: Luke (49-2) won the 145-pound title last postseason, now he'll try and do the same at 152. He's on track, with only two losses on the season and a regional and sectional title in tow.

What he said: "It's doable, I know that. I have to wrestle my best, that's for sure, just like last year. And I can't even imagine if I don't get it. It will be a tremendous pain to me after all the work, the effort, the time, the sweat, everything it takes. I have to win it."

His brother did what?: Unlike the first two, who watched their older brothers graduate already, Luke has a brother right alongside him this season as Griffin Luke is trying to follow in Garrett's footsteps and earn his first state title.

Rest of the Rockford-area qualifiers

Class 1A: Dakota's T.J. Silva (second at 132 last year; now wrestling at 126), Jason Bowers (first-time qualifier; 138) and Case Rockey (first-time qualifier; 170); Lena-Winslow/Stockton's Jared Dvorak (first-time qualifier; 160), Griffin Luke (second at 170 last year; 182), Mike Haas (first-time qualifier; 220) and Henry Engel (first-time qualifier; 285); Stillman Valley's Aiden Livingston (qualified, but did not place at 160; 145), Jack Seacrist (second at 152 last year; 152) and Andrew Forcier (qualified, but did not place at 182; 182); Byron's Kyle Jones (first-time qualifier; 182) and Jared Claunch (first-time qualifier; 220); Polo's Josiah Perez (first-time qualifier; 106) and Wyatt Doty (third at 126 last year; 182).

Class 2A: Rochelle's Tommy Tourdot (first-time qualifier; 113), Xavier Villalobos (second-place at state last year at 113; 120), Joseph Nadig (first-time qualifier; 126), Brock Metzger (first-time qualifier; 182), Kaiden Morris (first-time qualifier; 220); Freeport's Jacob Redington (qualified, but did not place at 132; 132); East's Lee Smith Jr. (eighth at 285 last year; 220).

Class 3A: Belvidere's Brayden Teunissen (qualified, but did not place at 106; 106), Tony Alvarado (fifth at 145 last year; 145) and Colin Young (eighth at 138 last year; 152); Harlem's Myles Babcock (first-time qualifier; 132).

Area girls are on-deck

Who made it to state: Freeport's Cadence Diduch (state champ last year at 120; 125); Boylan's Netavia Wickson (second at state last year at 135; 135); Hononegah's Angelina Cassioppi (state champ last year at 100; 120); Rochelle's Dempsey Atkinson (first-time qualifier; 145).

When is state: Feb. 24-25

Where is state: Bloomington

