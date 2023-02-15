Open in App
Brooklyn, CT
WPRI 12 News

3 found dead in Connecticut home

By Olivia PerreaultTina Detelj,

11 days ago

BROOKLYN, Conn. ( WTNH ) — Two adults and a young child were found dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn, Connecticut, Tuesday night, state police said.

Troopers responded to the apartment on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a suspicious incident. At the scene, troopers found three people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials have yet to release their names or ages, but neighbors told News 8 that a boy they believed to be five years old and his parents lived in the apartment. A stuffed animal sits at the base of the apartment door.

Neighbors also said they heard gunshots Tuesday night, and it was a very close call for one neighbor.

“The neighbor came running out saying that there was a gunshot that went through into his daughter’s room,” Kayla Lambert said.

Lambert said her husband was outside looking for their family cat.

“He said he heard… it sounded like someone banging on the window,” she said. “It didn’t sound like gunshots, but he said he heard three rounds, and then the neighbor came running out saying that there was a gunshot that went through into his daughter’s room.”

The young girl and her family were not injured.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking knowing that something happened so close to my house,” another neighbor Jacob Lamson told News 8. “It’s really hard to think about what could have happened to them and what could have happened to us if it was ourselves.”

Patricia Buell, the superintendent of schools for Brooklyn, said the child was not a student in the Brooklyn Public Schools system. School counselors are available for anyone impacted by the deaths.

According to neighbors, police have been called to the apartment before.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating. Authorities said there is no threat to the public as it appears to be an isolated incident.

