Open in App
Kingston, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Kingston

By Michael Mahar,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2OUd_0ko0v87Q00

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Kingston announced in an online statement that starting at 7:30 a.m., Abeel Street from Wilbur Avenue to Hudson Street will be closed due to construction. Travelers of the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Work is expected to take most of the day. There is no timetable for when work will conclude.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kingston, NY newsLocal Kingston, NY
New Rochelle man convicted of 2022 Kingston assault
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road closed in Troy for stormwater separation project
Troy, NY2 days ago
First microbrewery to open in Capital Region celebrates 30 years
Troy, NY12 hours ago
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Newburgh, NY1 hour ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 20-24
Albany, NY2 days ago
Albany airport getting $2M in funding
Albany, NY2 days ago
Hot chocolate stroll takes place in Troy
Troy, NY1 day ago
Albany police officers honored after lifesaving actions
Albany, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Friday, February 24
Albany, NY2 days ago
Mechanicville police arrest Albany man after pursuit
Mechanicville, NY1 day ago
Amid two shop closures, Mr. Subb adapts to changing world
Colonie, NY2 days ago
Voorheesville and Chatham punch their ticket to Class CC semifinals
Voorheesville, NY1 day ago
Troy police investigate 2nd Avenue shooting
Troy, NY1 day ago
Police: Drunk Albany woman crashes with kid in car
Albany, NY2 days ago
ACSO: Schenectady man arrested for August burglary
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Watervliet Fire Department’s New Members Sworn In
Watervliet, NY1 day ago
Albany Police Athletic League visits Camp Chingachgook
Albany, NY2 days ago
Pittsfield expands downtown public Wi-Fi network
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Orange County police report three dead after house fire
Monroe, NY3 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Madison Avenue stabbing
Albany, NY3 days ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 24-26
Albany, NY3 days ago
Catskill and Albany Academy girls advance to Class B final
Catskill, NY9 hours ago
Albany man pleaded guilty for September stabbing
Albany, NY1 day ago
Tamarac, Glens Falls boys round out semifinals in Class B
Glens Falls, NY1 hour ago
Capital Region concert roundup: Feb. 24-March 2
Albany, NY2 days ago
2/26/2023: Milder, with only a few flurries
Albany, NY3 hours ago
Greenwich, Stillwater advance to faceoff in Class CC semis
Troy, NY1 day ago
Colonie, Albany girls set for Class AA semifinal bout after dominating in quarters
Albany, NY2 days ago
Voorheesville and Chatham advance to semis
Voorheesville, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy