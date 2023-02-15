Road closure in Kingston

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Kingston announced in an online statement that starting at 7:30 a.m., Abeel Street from Wilbur Avenue to Hudson Street will be closed due to construction. Travelers of the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

Work is expected to take most of the day. There is no timetable for when work will conclude.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.