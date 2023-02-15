Japan's JERA, Abu Dhabi's TAQA to collaborate in decarbonisation business

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also called TAQA, to explore opportunities to develop decarbonisation projects such as hydrogen and ammonia.

JERA and United Arab Emirates power producer TAQA, will consider developing low or zero-emission thermal power projects and other green projects, mainly in the Middle East, JERA said in a statement.

The move is part of their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle global climate change.

JERA sees the Middle East, which is rich in renewable energy resources, as a promising production base for green hydrogen and ammonia, and aims to create a global supply chain that combines large-scale renewable energy development with zero-emission thermal power.

Green hydrogen is produced when the electrolysers used to split water to produce it are powered by renewable energy.

Ammonia is used as a fertiliser and in industrial materials, but is also seen as a future energy source, along with hydrogen. It does not emit carbon dioxide when burned although its production produces emissions if it is made with fossil fuel.

TAQA operates a power and water fleet across seven countries, including in the UAE, and aims to add 15 gigawatt (GW) of capacity internationally and grow to 30 GW domestically by 2030.

