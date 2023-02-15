Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
shefinds

Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes A Walk On The Wild Side In An Animal Print Dress For The ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Movie Premiere

By Maria Pierides,

11 days ago

Fresh from wowing fans with the no pants trend and her endlessly fierce Morticia Addams garb in Tim Burton’s Wednesday , Catherine Zeta-Jones has returned with yet another head-turning look, as she was serving leopard print realness when she attended the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 6th.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Blows Fans Away In Black Lingerie—She Never Ages!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Rocks Carolina Herrera Leopard Print Dress To ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

The 53-year-old Oscar winner attended the premiere to support husband Michael Douglas in the movie which he stars in alongside Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Judy Greer, among others. (Their 22-year-old son Dylan was in attendance too, making it quite the family affair!) But she didn’t dress like a supporting act, as she commanded all of the attention like a true movie lead in a stunning strapless Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023 leopard print dress featuring a fitted bodice and a dramatic asymmetric high-low hemline.

Styled by Kelly Johnson, the Chicago actress finished the dress off with some black pointed toe Santoni heels, large stud earrings, and a gold ring, and wore her raven hair in a sleek and straight down do. She even shared some pictures of herself rocking the dress on her Instagram account on February 7th, and captioned the post: “Antman World Premiere! It was a family affair last night. My husband returns in AntMan and the Wasp Quantumania. It’s great!!! Thanks to my friends @carolinaherrera for the fabulous ‘frock’ and my amazing team @miss_kellyjohnson @brettglam @officialdanilohair @santoniofficial @vhernier”

Instagram.com/catherinezetajones

Fan Comments

"And what a 'frock' it is, so stunning!" exclaimed one fan in the comments section. "It’s not even your movie but you slayed the red carpet as always queen," raved one fan, followed by the red heart emoji. "What a queen... you looked so regal in your black and gold gown," wrote another, followed by a black heart emoji and gold crown emoji.

"As always a Goddess of fashion," praised another fan in the comments section. "You look absolutely stunning in your frock," said another, while someone else said, "The most beautiful woman in the world. Not exaggerating," followed by a black heart emoji. "You are a work of art," another fan complimented.

'Wednesday' Officially Renewed For Season 2

The National Treasure: Edge of History star 's fans will be delighted to hear that Addams family spin-off Wednesday has been renewed for a second season! "It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," creators, showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar reportedly told Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Wednesday fans aren't the only ones thrilled with the news, as Catherine herself told InStyle back in December 2022 that she hoped there would be many, many seasons of the show! "It’s really Wednesday’s story," she said. "I’m hoping that they continue with Wednesday's story forever, so I can grow old playing Morticia. I mean, nothing would make me more happy than to be 80 years old and still playing Morticia."

