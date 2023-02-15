Jennifer Lopez reveals that she and Ben Affleck got 'commitment' tattoos in a sweet Valentine's Day post

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah. That was like, 'Okay, the family's gonna be there, everybody's going to be there,' and it was so stressful," Lopez said. "I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then, and this time it was like, I absolutely did have a little PTSD, and so I was just like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?'"
Lopez said that Affleck suggested holding a private ceremony and planned it within a day while she was rehearsing. A month later, after the elopement, they had a formal ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia.
Comments / 0