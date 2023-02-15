Open in App
Harleysville, PA
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

‘This is surreal’: Bride sees in color for the first time during Disney World wedding

By Kaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b17sO_0ko0k4YR00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A bride’s recent Walt Disney World wedding was a little extra magical thanks to a pair of special glasses.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been colorblind all her life, the Florida-based resort wrote in a recent blog post , so when she heard about specialty glasses would allow her to see certain colors, she knew she had to wear a pair for the first time on her wedding day.

According to the National Eye Institute , there is no cure for color blindness. Certain glasses and contact lenses can, however, help.

Walt Disney World said Robinson “was elated when she saw the world and her groom Nick, illuminated in color for the first time.”

Kristin described the moment as “surreal,” saying, “I’ve always dreamed of this; I finally get to see the colors.”

Walt Disney World shared the below photos from Robinson’s wedding day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPoGX_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IjmA_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz40m_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdCYH_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGKfF_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFy16_0ko0k4YR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Her father and her two brothers – who are also colorblind – joined her in wearing the special glasses. Disney said it was a “heartfelt reveal.”

Color blindness typically runs in families, according to the National Eye Institute , and can affect people differently. The most common type makes it hard to differentiate between red and green.

Robinson has deuteranopia, according to Walt Disney World, which prevents her from telling the difference between red and green . It also keeps her from seeing colors like pink and purple.

Disney made sure her wedding was filled with pink flower arrangements.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Hattiesburg woman arrested on human trafficking charge
Hattiesburg, MS22 hours ago
Hinds County inmate found dead inside cell early Friday morning
Raymond, MS2 days ago
Woman charged for pedestrian’s death in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
61-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Man claims to find noose inside Terry home
Terry, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Democrats outline plans to combat House Bill 1020
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Black Mississippi capital distrusts plans by white officials
Jackson, MS1 hour ago
Hattiesburg man accused of fracturing child’s skull
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Body-cam video released in fatal Mississippi police shooting
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Purvis couple welcomes quintuplets at UMMC
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Fairhope teen searching for woman who came to her rescue following serious crash
Fairhope, AL2 days ago
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 hour ago
Crews respond to fire at Brookhaven apartment complex
Brookhaven, MS25 minutes ago
Kermit Davis out as Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Three, including ex-deputy, sentenced for child exploitation
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
Body of missing Leake County man found in Carthage
Carthage, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy