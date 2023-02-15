Nicola Sturgeon set to resign – here's how the internet reacted

Nicola Sturgeon is to resign after eight years as Scotland's first minister, reports claim.



The SNP leader is expected to make the announcement at a press conference in Edinburgh at around 11am.

While it's not clear as of yet when Sturgeon will leave office, a source close to Sturgeon told the BBC that she had "had enough".

The reports sent social media into a frenzy, which saw an influx of mixed responses.

"Wow, sad day for Scottish politics," one wrote, while another added: "I do hope not she has been an amazing leader. Being in charge over covid and many other things during her long reign."

A third added: "Absolutely gutted at this news - a huge blow for Scotland."

























It comes after a recent poll that revealed more than four in 10 voters in Scotland said Sturgeon should resign immediately, amid controversy over gender recognition reforms.



The Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times found that 42 per cent of respondents thought she should stand down now, while 45 per cent said she should remain as First Minister at until at least the next Holyrood election, and 13 per cent didn’t know.

The poll also found that the majority of those who expressed a view had safety concerns around the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by MSPs in December and blocked by the UK Government.

The reforms would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

The Bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

Of those who expressed a view, more than three-quarters (76 per cent) said they think the Scottish Government’s plans to change the law on gender recognition would pose a safety risk in women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, hospital wards and prisons.

Just under a quarter (24 per cent) disagreed.

