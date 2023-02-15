New state law will mean changes for May 2 primary, says elections board director

Crawford County Board of Elections.

"We have some new things that will be in effect for this election," said Kim Rudd, the board's director. The changes are part of House Bill 458, which became state law in January.

"It requires a photo ID now, so the other IDs that don't have your photo are not acceptable anymore," Rudd said. Beginning April 7, applicants 17 and older can receive a state ID card through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles for free.

Acceptable forms of photo IDs will include an Ohio driver’s license, a state ID card, an interim ID form (such as one issued by the BMV to a recent applicant), a U.S. passport or passport card or a U.S. military ID, according to information provided by Rudd. The ID cannot be expired and must include the individual’s name and photograph. A suspended driver’s license is acceptable, so long as it has not expired.

The new law also changes when people can vote, Rudd said.

"The early absentee hours have changed; they have eliminated the Monday before election as being able to vote, so the Sunday before the election is the last day you can vote in person," she said.

Instead, additional hours will be offered in the week leading up to the election, Rudd said. The board office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 24, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 25, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 26-28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.

People who want to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed must do so by 8:30 p.m. April 25; that day's also the deadline for the board to mail them out. Absentee ballots still must be postmarked by the day before the election, but they must be received at the board office within four days after the election, Rudd said — previously, it was 10 days.

No polling places will change for the primary, during which 24 of the county's 35 precincts will be open for voters deciding on local issues and primary races.

April 3 is the deadline to register to vote. Absentee and early voting begins April 4.

What names will be on the May 2 ballot in Crawford County?

Partisan write-in candidates have until Feb. 21 to file for the primary election. Independent candidates have until May 1 to file petitions to be included on the fall ballot.

Two primary candidates' petitions were not certified by the elections board when it met on Feb. 9, Rudd said.

Brenton Potter, 902 Maple St., who filed petitions to run as a Republican for three open at-large seats on Bucyrus City Council, forgot to sign the front page of one of his petitions, so those signatures could not be counted, Rudd said.

"Something like that, you know they just overlooked it, and had it on all of the other pages, but didn't have enough on all the other pages to have enough valid signatures," she explained.

Potter currently serves as council First Ward representative.

Laura L. Sykes, 215 Franklin Court, who sought to run as a Democrat for Bucyrus City Council's Fourth Ward seat, did not have enough valid signatures.

Here's a list of the names certified to appear on primary ballots on May 2:

Republicans

● Bucyrus mayor: Mark Makeever, 833 S. Poplar St.; Bruce D. Truka, 1100 Linden Ave.; and Jenny Vermillion, 515 Hill St.

● Bucyrus law director: Brian Gernert, 1145 W. Mansfield St.; and John Andrew Motter, 912 Victoria Drive.

● Bucyrus City Council at-large (three seats open): Vicki Dishon, 1108 Hillcrest Drive; and Kevin Myers, 421 W. Oakwood Ave.

● Bucyrus City Council First Ward: Christopher A. Mauritz, 226 Plymouth St.

● Bucyrus City Council Third Ward: Zyan Morrison Hickman, 849 S. Sandusky Ave.

● Bucyrus City auditor: Kali Lewis, 422 Wallace Ave.

● Crestline mayor: Linda Horning Pitt, 421 Maple Drive

● Crestline village council: Kevin Eckert, 409 Maple Drive.

Democrats

● Bucyrus City Council Second Ward: C. Aaron Sharrock, 1485 Oakridge Drive.