Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Find fresh pasta, Italian deli meats and NY bagels at this new Matthews market

By Heidi Finley,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4mql_0ko0aoEa00

Best Eats in the 'Burbs

As suburban living has grown in popularity and appeal, the quality and selection of small-town restaurants has risen — and Charlotte is proof that sometimes the best meals are worth the drive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Family-friendly self-pour beer and wine bar OpenTap opens soon in South Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Now you can start your Charlotte weekend with a Mexican take on chicken & waffles, mimosas
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
A beloved Charlotte restaurant is on the move: Le’s Sandwiches is now under construction
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sprouts Farmers Market expansion plan includes opening another Charlotte grocery store
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Were bugs found at your favorite Charlotte restaurant? Here’s how to check
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Video: Why are people moving to or staying in Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
The long game: What does it take to stay afloat? Ask these Charlotte Black businesses.
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Don’t want to wait for Uptown Yolk to open in South End? How to get a sneak peek.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Beloved Charlotte bookstore where every book is ‘picked by hand’ reopens in NoDa
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Make the most of spring-like weather in Charlotte with these outdoor activities
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
What are the best summer camps in Charlotte? See all the options for 2023
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Summer camps don’t have to break the bank. Try these 15+ affordable options in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Chapter 6 set to open with Mediterranean flavors this summer along Charlotte’s Rail Trail
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Sharpen your kid’s culinary skills with this cooking summer camp in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 24-March 2
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘Stay calm!’ NoDa’s beloved Neighborhood Theatre reassures patrons after building sale
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Where can I watch Charlotte FC games? These are the best soccer sports bars in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Wild Wing Cafe sports bar quietly closes at Ayrsley Town Center. Here’s what we know
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Here’s where to get the best fish sandwiches in Charlotte during Lent
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
This rescued dog was bound with a tie, tossed in a Charlotte Dumpster. Reward offered.
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
A California burger chain expands with another store opening in the Charlotte area
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Kings Mountain drive-in theater — a pandemic staple — to close after 7 years
Kings Mountain, NC4 days ago
These new findings will guide how Charlotte spends money to improve arts, culture
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Video: Take a look inside Anderton Barber & Stylists
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Lake Norman| Feb. 24-March 2
Cornelius, NC4 days ago
‘All the things a city can have.’ Here’s why some are calling Charlotte a ‘Black mecca’
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Fort Mill teacher, Hall of Famer, remembered for encouragement and red noses
Fort Mill, SC1 day ago
Longtime Charlotte nonprofit, community leader arrested for meth possession
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Oil sheen on popular Charlotte greenway creek prompts investigation. Cause revealed.
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Everything was there for Charlotte FC in its first 2023 match — except for one thing
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy