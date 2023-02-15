Find fresh pasta, Italian deli meats and NY bagels at this new Matthews market

Family owned Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market has opened in Matthews, offering a new spot to pick up fresh pasta, Italian deli meats and more — including New York-style bagels.

Rich and Enza Pilla moved to Charlotte from New York with their daughter, Abbie, and were searching for staples and comforts from back home, similar to what you’d find at the Bronx’s Arthur Avenue Retail Market in Little Italy.

Stacked with a background that includes Enza Pilla spending summers with family northeast of Naples in the Campania region of Italy, the couple eventually turned to opening Nonna Maria’s — named after her late mother.

What you’ll find at the deli and market includes fresh pasta and gourmet sauces, plus a variety of Italian meats, cheeses and bread. The shop will sell Italian wines, as well. And let’s not forget, the baked goods will include New York-style bagels , which are hotly coveted in the Charlotte area. Flavor options include plain, onion multigrain, poppy seed sesame, Asiago, everything, cinnamon raisin and French toast.

Besides the bagels, Nonna Marie’s will serve breakfast options including breakfast sandwiches with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, plus hashbrowns and omelets. Lunch choices include hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups. Naturally, those sandwich options include meatball, chicken and eggplant parm, and sausage and peppers.

Breakfast sandwiches such as this bacon, egg and cheese on an Asiago bagel, are made fresh to order at Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market. Heidi Finley/CharlotteFive

“We are very excited to share with you the Italian heritage that I have had the profound privilege to grow up with and still live by everyday,” Enza Pilla said on the market’s website.

Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market is in Matthews, next to Carmen! Carmen! Salon. Heidi Finley/CharlotteFive

Location: 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews, NC 28105

Instagram: @nonnamariasmarket