Palm Beach Insider: St. Edward Guild hosts afternoon of fashion and fellowship

A fashion show by J McLaughlin highlighted the annual fundraiser of the St. Edward Guild.

The pinky-pink charm of The Colony hotel was the setting for the Valentine Luncheon and Fashion Show, which took place Feb. 8.

The afternoon began in the East Garden with a social hour under a cloudless blue sky, then continued in the Pavilion, where pink-and-white florals and hearts of all shapes and sizes carried out the theme.

Guild president Florence Berney offered a welcome to guests and then introduced the Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Glen Pothier, who was attending his first Valentine’s luncheon since becoming church pastor and guild adviser.

Pothier gave brief remarks and a prayer of gratitude which began "Thank you Heavenly Father, for this totally awesome gig ..."

OK, not really.

Karen Beil was chairwoman for the afternoon, which continued with a runway show of J McLaughlin resort wear presented by store manager Karen Grosser.

Guild members Elizabeth Ailes, Fran Amore, Denise Budnitz, Cathy Goltz, Rosemarie Hayes, Kim Raich, and Denise Richards served as models for the fashion show.

Cathy Goltz was co-chairwoman.

More than 120 people attended, including guild officers Florence Berney, Joanie Huff, Jean McCoy Phillips, Priscilla Schmeelk, Joanna Jiampietro, and past guild president Jo Anne Burkholder.

Proceeds assist the guild in its mission to enhance the spiritual life of the parish by supporting its Faith Formation programs including Catholic education, charitable works in the diocese, and community outreach programs.