Letters: Householder, Borges trial revelations about David Yost, Jon Husted disappoint

Coverage top-notch

Thank you for the coverage of the Larry Householder and Matt Borges scandal.

What surprises and dismays me is the involvement and support that the Ohio Attorney General David Yost, as well as the support that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has been involved in. Are their services available to everyone, or only to well-funded Republicans?

More: What is being said about Ohio's top politicians in the Householder-Borges trial

I look forward to reading the excellent reporting of Jessie Balmert and Laura Bischoff in the ensuing days.

Robert E. Jacobson, Columbus

Something to think about during your next Zoom.

I loved the different views and perspectives on working remotely in the Feb. 12 columns "Remote work after COVID. Is hybrid work here to stay?"

I am so glad that I retired two weeks before COVID shut down the world in March 2020 because I think I would have hated it. Even though I am retired, with some of my other commitments to non-profit boards I have still gotten exposed to, and my fill of ZOOM calls.

Why do I say this?

Opinion: Americans waste time commuting. You should only have to do it for a good reason

Part of it is thinking back to my college days. The things I learned in the classroom were important and invaluable; but, the life lessons I learned living in a dorm room for all four years was even more of a factor of making me who I am today.

Getting along with others, debating and sometimes arguing about a topic (best baseball player ever, pros-n-cons of abortion, etc...), and living together (teamwork) were more important in defining me than my degree in Finance/Management.

At work, I loved building a team, getting input and differing opinions, and giving feedback. Sometimes we fought (debated), made-up (hugged), laughed and cried which made us a stronger team. I just worry that without being in the office, together as a team, that something will be lost.

Just something to ponder and think about while preparing for your next Zoom call.

Jim Durham, Columbus

More: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

A bad water deal

Re the Feb. 12 article " Scioto Mile Fountain to be replaced with $15M upgrade ": $7.5 million in Columbus taxpayer money to replace the Scioto Mile fountain is a preposterous and outrageous idea. The Ginther administration should focus attention on the real needs of Columbus residents — affordable housing , recreational facilities, upgraded infrastructure, etc.

Elizabeth Clark, Columbus

A judge should not just ‘go with their gut'

Among the states monitoring disparity in sentencing of felons, Ohio ranks near the bottom.

The wide disparity reflects the broad discretion given judges. Many judges value that discretion allowing them to ‘go with their gut’ as some have said. This too easily opens the door for implicit bias or just having a ‘bad day."

Implicit bias is so insidious that most of us have it and are not fully aware of it.

We contend that bias can easily occur with judges and their approach to sentencing.

A first step is for Ohio to implement the Centralized Sentencing Data Base, advocated by the Ohio Sentencing Commission and strongly supported by Justice Michael Donnelly.

It is our understanding that language requiring this data base was recently removed by the legislature without explanation. Secondly, the data should be used to outline reasonable sentencing guidelines, permitting some degree of discretion.

Thirdly, felony cases should automatically be granted an appeal when sentences deviate significantly from guidelines. Fourth, sentencing data on all judges should be made public. Finally, we support the formation of an Independent Parole Board to put guard rails on the back end of the sentencing process.

Bill Shaul, Aurora and Robin Harbage, Chagrin Falls

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Householder, Borges trial revelations about David Yost, Jon Husted disappoint