The Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers To Wear Around The House And On Errands

While cozying up in a pair of fuzzy socks is one of my favorite ways to stay warm during wintertime , these accessories don’t exactly make for great outdoor footwear . That’s where having a pair of indoor-outdoor slippers comes in handy and offers the best of both worlds: comfort and the ability to go outside.

This style of slipper offers all the great benefits of a regular slipper, like a soft, supportive footbed and multiple color options, plus a hard grippy sole, usually rubber, to withstand wear outdoors and prevent you from sliding around while going to get your mail, running errands or walking your dog. The hard sole also makes the shoe easier to clean so you can wear them indoors without dirtying your floors.

To make finding the perfect footwear more convenient, we rounded up nine indoor-outdoor slippers you can get on Amazon that have reviewers singing their praises.

