North Carolina couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happy couples across the country are celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day. Some even took the leap of faith and tied the knot on Tuesday.

A few couples walked through the doors of the Onslow County Register of Deeds Office on Tuesday to get their license to marry the one they love.

“We average about 10 to 12 couples a day, we do about 2,500 a year,” said Onslow County Register of Deeds Omega Jarman.

Each day in their office, they celebrate love with couples getting married, renewing vows and even re-marrying previous spouses.

“We see that they’re really taking it as a serious step in their life and they’re really excited to be taking this step. And so that’s very rewarding to see them, you know, moving on in their life to this adventure,” said Jarman.

Then they head over to the Magistrate’s Office to seal the deal.

“We always love to see them when they come in with their wedding dresses and all decked out and ready to have their ceremony, Jarman added.

With Valentine’s Day upon us, one couple spoke with WNCT about saying I do.

“We just started talking long distance for a couple years and then just kind of grew into dating. And then we just thought this time was right,” said Melony Moxon.

The newlyweds said they’re planning to have a larger ceremony with family and friends in a few years, but felt that today was the day.

“He’s like, ‘Well, what day would you like to do it?’ I said ‘Valentine’s Day.’ He’s like, ‘No, that’s way too cliche.’ And then, yeah, our witnesses got off Valentine’s Day. So it worked out,” Moxon said.

Jarman added that it is an honor for them to be able to witness all the couples in Onslow County celebrate one of the happiest days of their lives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.