MO bill would require local governments to pay for EV charging stations they mandate

A bill to have local governments that require EV charging stations pay for installation gained initial passage in Jefferson City Tuesday.

Representative Jim Murphy of St. Louis County said his bill is in response to an ordinance passed by the County Council requiring charging stations for unicorporated areas.

Representative Brad Christ of St. Louis County voted for it, noting a new EV charging station mandate in the County is impacting business. "I've had a number of small businesses reach out to me and say 'I don't have 5, 10 grand for a government mandate to put in an EV station. And so it's crippling their balance sheet, it's crippling their business, and they're already struggling."

Opponents of the bill say it should be up to local jurisdictions to make those decisions. The bill also exempts schools and churches from charging station ordinances.

The bill needs final passage in the House to advance to the Senate.

