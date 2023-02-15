Possible record warm

WARMIN’ UP

Overnight temperatures will stay in the 40s with southwest winds. High temperatures will peak Thursday in the 60s. In fact, highs will approach the records of 60 at Logan and 62 at the Worcester Airport. You should plan on enjoying some time outside before 4 PM when the chance for showers starts to climb. Expect some rain for the evening commute. We will get a break from the showers overnight Thursday into Friday along with some gusty winds.

FRIDAY WEATHER ALERT

The warm weather will last through Friday morning with soggy and breezy conditions. Gust up to 40 mph will peak during the first half of the day. Showers will taper off in the afternoon. Cooler air will flow into New England behind the cold front. Plan on a drop back into the 40s during the afternoon, and 20s by the time you wake up Saturday!

The weekend forecast is dry with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday.















