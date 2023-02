YAHOO!

Experts testify about DNA testing, cell records of man accused of murder By Clara Niel, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 9 days ago

By Clara Niel, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 9 days ago

Feb. 14—Experts testified Tuesday that DNA from a man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 was on many things found in a Dumpster and ...