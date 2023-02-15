5 Freeway reopens through the Grapevine after hourslong shutdown due to snow, officials say

The 5 Freeway over the Grapevine has reopened hours after it was shut down in both directions due to snow, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure on social media just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday all lanes of the freeway were reopened but temperatures in the area remained near freezing with a wind chill.

Both sides of the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine was shut down Tuesday night due to snowfall, officials said.

Though the freeway was reopened, the CHP was periodically conducting escorts through the area. Drivers are urged to travel slowly.

Residents in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys also felt the impact of the cold snap.

"It's really cold... I had on two jackets earlier but I'm like I need another jacket. I'm not used to this weather," said Santa Clarita resident Nekale Ogvura.

The National Weather Service says the cold temperatures will last through Thursday morning. Mountain and desert areas can expect temperatures well below freezing.