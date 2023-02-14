Texas Reports an Average New Construction Value of $199,086

Photo Credit: Jessica Kirsh / Shutterstock Jessica Kirsh

Despite home prices starting to stabilize, becoming a homeowner remains largely out of reach for many Americans. According to The Cato Institute’s 2022 Housing Affordability National Survey, 87% of Americans are concerned about the cost of housing. In the same survey, 55% of homeowners say they couldn’t afford to purchase their own home today based on current prices, and 69% worry that their children or grandchildren won’t be able to afford a home in the future.

Multiple factors have contributed to the difficulty of owning a home. According to the National Association of Realtors, decades of underinvestment in residential construction has created a national shortage of at least 5.5 million homes. But more recently, increased demand combined with record low mortgage rates during the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in home-buying, further reducing the inventory of available homes on the market. In fact, the number of active listings in the U.S. dropped by more than 60% between February 2020 and February 2022, falling from over 900,000 listings down to under 350,000. Additionally, the cost of construction materials has skyrocketed since the pandemic began in 2020, primarily due to material shortages and widespread inflation.