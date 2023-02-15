Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Ravens OC Todd Monken was reportedly coveted before deciding on Baltimore

By Kevin Oestreicher,

9 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens officially hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position on Tuesday morning, ending an extensive search at the position that spanned 14 candidates and 21 interviews. Monken has a plethora of play-calling experience both at the college and pro levels, and should be able to maximize Baltimore’s personnel due to his vast knowledge of the game.

After the hire was made official, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Monken was coveted throughout the process. He could have potentially becoming the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also receiving a strong push from Georgia.

