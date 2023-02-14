Heroic Journey of 'Binky Dad' Proves Not All Heroes Wear Capes

(BPT) - Kia America is back in the big game with a 60-second spot featuring the new 2023 Telluride X-Pro SUV. Since its introduction in 2019, the wildly popular Kia Telluride has taken the automotive industry by storm, becoming the fast-growing brand’s most awarded vehicle ever. Now, as the focus of a comprehensive marketing campaign, the new 2023 Kia Telluride’s rugged and refined personality is on full display in this action-packed tale of everyday heroism. And for the first time ever for a Super Bowl commercial, three alternate endings will be available exclusively on TikTok following the story of the “Binky Dad.”