Boys Basketball: A Senior Night Win is Doubly Sweet for Hasbrouck Heights

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Come for Hasbrouck Heights Senior Night. Stay for a 200th career win.

A strong first quarter lead by center Jack Baker lifted Hasbrouck Heights to a 58-51 victory over Pompton Lakes in a NJIC non-divisional game on Senior Night in Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday night. The win gave Hasbrouck Heights head basketball coach Mike Cebula his 200th career victory. It is his 13th season at Hasbrouck Heights.

"It's always been about the kids," Cebula said after the win. "It always will be."

In Senior Night festivities before the game, Hasbrouck Heights honored Baker, Shane Ike, Caden DeRosa, Michael Canavatchel, and Anthony Peterson for the contributions to the Hasbrouck Heights program over the past four years. Cebula noted that these seniors as freshmen went 14-2 and won the first Bergen County Freshman Tournament.

Baker scored all the Aviators points as Hasbrouck Heights jumped out to an early lead, 10-4. Baker scorer the first game’s first points, with 6:25 in the first quarter, and then went 1-for-2 from the line to give the Aviators a 3-2 lead halfway through the quarter. The Aviators never relinquished the lead, and never trailed the entire game.

The Aviators maintained the lead in the second quarter with more balanced scoring around Baker, who added five more points in the quarter. Damon Rivera add three pointers, while Anthony Peterson also added three points for Hasbrouck Heights in the quarter, as the Aviators took a 24- 21 lead into the half.

The scoring pace picked up in the third quarter, with the Aviators outscoring Pompton Lakes 17-15 in the quarter, led by Evan Werner’s five points, to take a 41-36 lead into the final quarter. Pompton Lakes tried to rally, cutting the lead to 47-43, before Werner’s three-pointer stretched the lead back to seven.

With a minute left, the Aviators held 53-49 lead, but were able to come with a defensive stop and Anthony Peterson hit four foul shots late to put the game away.

Hasbrouck Heights improves to 17-7 on the season and will finish the regular season on Thursday in Leonia before hosting Mountain Lakes next Monday evening in the first round of the NJSIAA North 1, Group 1 playoffs.



































