Open in App
Nevada State
See more from this location?
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Seemingly ‘Marries’ GF Jennifer Spinner On Valentine’s Day: ‘In Love’

By Audrey Rock,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT3Fe_0knsIaiO00
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 45, may not appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County again, but she teased a potential big commitment in a new post on February 14! In a Valentine’s Day post via Instagram, she shared a pic of herself with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner, lovingly kissing in front of the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore a brownish faux fur coat and white stiletto boots, while Jennifer wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with black cowboy boots.

“Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed,” she tagged Jennifer. “You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures.” Braunwyn completed the romantic post with a series of hashtags, including #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove, and #lgbtq. Despite the strong hints, she did not explicitly confirm a marriage, and earlier in the day, Braunwyn took to Instagram stories to share that the duo got matching tattoos. She also shared a pic of a veil headpiece and a bouquet of white roses via stories.

Many of the former Bravo personality’s 320K followers took to the comments thread to congratulate the couple on the milestone. “Omg congratulations if you just both said yes,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Congratulations! Cheers to loving like no one is watching.” “Ahhhh mazing!!! Congratulations #goals. HAPPY VALENTINES Love birds,” gushed a third.

Others were already asking for wedding pics. “Pleeeez show us wedding pics!” begged a devoted fan, alongside a row of heart emojis. Braunwyn originally came out during an interview with with GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation] in December of 2020. “I like women. I’m gay,” she said at the time. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiiTW_0knsIaiO00
Braunwyn Windham-Burke (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

She added that it had “taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice,” she explained. “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

Jennifer also took to Instagram with a post that seemed to confirm that an event had taken place between the two, posting the same photo at the wedding chapel. “If soulmates are a thing, she’s definitely mine,” she captioned her post. “Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine’s Day believer. Here’s to making reckless and ‘cringe’ decisions together for the rest of our lives.”

She appeared on the Bravo hit from 2019-2021. She was married to Sean Burke for 23 years, with whom she shares seven children, before filing for divorce back in October of 2022, per Page Six. In January, she shared with PEOPLE that she and Jennifer rang in 2023 with a commitment ceremony — though at the time, with the divorce still in process, she said it was “not an engagement yet.”

“We’re madly in love and I have no doubt that’s where we’ll end up one day,” she told the outlet for the January 3 report. “But right now we’re just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gene Simmons’ Daughter Sophie Marries In the Sunset Ceremony in Her Mom’s Backyard
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kim Zolciak Shows Off Atlanta Mansion As Daughters Brielle & Ariana Deny It’s In Foreclosure
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 5, Hold Hands After School In Cute New Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jennifer Garner, 50, Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At ‘Party Down’ Premiere: Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 22, Looks Statuesque In NYC After Vegas Trip With Dad: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Marc Anthony Holds Nadia Ferreira’s Baby Bump As They Hit Red Carpet In Miami: Photos
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Cybill Shepherd, 73, Walks Her Dogs In LA After Admitting To Crushing On Bruce Willis: Photo
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Gene Simmons & Daughter Sophie Share Sweet Dance At Her Wedding In Cute Video
West Hollywood, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy