Open in App
Wayne, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Wayne Schools Updates Post-Pandemic Academic Recovery

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith,

13 days ago

WAYNE, NJ – During last week’s Board of Education meeting, held in the conference room of the BOE Administrative building, Assistant Superintendent Donna Reichman provided an update to the schools’ NJ Start Strong Assessment results. This assessment was designed to help NJ schools determine which students needed extra support following the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting loss of in-person education during that time.

In October of last year, Reichman provided a presentation on the preliminary results of the assessments. This latest information shared was an update to that report.

RELATED STORY: How Are Wayne Students Recovering Academically After the Pandemic

“At that time, we only had preliminary data from the Start Strong Assessment administered in the fall of 2022, and now we have a full report,” she said as way of introduction. “My update tonight is to share insights from the completed data report for the New Jersey Start Strong Assessment.”

There was no presentation provided during the meeting, but one was published on the Wayne Schools website and can be found here.

Reichman explained that the Start Strong Assessment was not the same as the NJ Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) and “do not support the same comparisons or inferences about student proficiency.”

The Start Strong Assessment was implemented in order to discover the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts had on student learning.

“This data is analyzed to understand the support students require to meet current grade-level learning expectations,” said the Assistant Superintendent. “The assessment was designed specifically to inform instruction going forward.”

Here are some highlights from the final report that she pointed out in her brief presentation:

For Math, Grade 4 and Algebra 1 – The percentage of students needing Strong Support decreased greatly.
For Math Gr 4-7, Algebra II – Fewer students within these cohorts needed Strong Support.
ELA Grade 5 and Grade 10 – Fewer students within these cohorts needed Strong Support.
Science Grade 6 – The percentage of students needing Strong Support decreased.

“We also have seen consistent performance in all other grades and subjects,” added Reichman.

Reichman then shared the continued intervention strategies for the students who still need to catch up.

“We will continue with the Intervention Strategies we have in place, including our Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) at the elementary and secondary levels,” she said. “We are also planning for an elementary summer school intervention program for ELA and Math students who meet the criteria.”

In the Wayne middle schools, “we will continue using online platforms to monitor individual growth in ELA and maintain our intervention program for ELA and Math.”

BOE Trustee Ryan Battershill commented toward the end of the meeting, saying that it was “good to hear that we’ve got some improvements,” but he also said, “I still think there's a huge amount of recovery and health we need for someone to people especially in some of these earlier grades from what I saw.”

Reichman reassured him and the rest of the board, “We have extensive programs in place, and we've committed a lot of our recovery funds for this purpose.”

She added that the results of testing this spring will “measure student learning this year.” And that this will be the first benchmark for 2023. Because this hasn’t been done yet, “We don't have a measure in place other than our local benchmarks which are definitely indicating a lot of growth. The spring will be very helpful and [the results of the spring testing] will form what the plans are for next year, how we designate funds and design programs.”

All Images in this article are from the Wayne Schools online Presentation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE5Ea_0knsI7Og00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wayne, NJ newsLocal Wayne, NJ
Wayne BOE to Vandals at George Washington Middle School - ‘You Will Get Caught’
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Announcement from Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent
Kenilworth, NJ19 hours ago
Delayed Opening for Randolph Township Schools Tuesday Due to Snow
Randolph, NJ17 hours ago
Warren and Watchung Hills Make Call for Tuesday
Warren, NJ16 hours ago
Morristown Schools Closed Tuesday For Snow
Morristown, NJ2 hours ago
Berkeley Heights Public Schools Two-Hour Delay on Tuesday, February 28
Berkeley Heights, NJ16 hours ago
School Officials Call for Delayed Opening on Tuesday Due to Forecasted Snow
Union, NJ17 hours ago
Senior Citizens Police Academy Coming to Bordentown Township
Bordentown, NJ23 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Students and Parents Express Frustration at the Pace of Depken's Bleacher Project
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Madison Council Conducts 2023 Municipal Budget Hearing
Madison, NJ1 hour ago
Seven Montclair High School Students Named National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Keyport Councilman Chris Demarest Calls for Action on Teen Recreation
Keyport, NJ1 day ago
First Ward's Lester Titus Field Set for Makeover
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Newton Town Council February 27 Meeting Moved to Virtual
Newton, NJ18 hours ago
Perth Amboy High School Students Plan Walkout, Parents Plan Protest at City Hall Over School Violence: Report
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Save the Date for the 2023 Hasbrouck Heights Easter Egg Hunt
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ20 hours ago
Newark Bids Farewell to Assistant Public Safety Director
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Is Hulu Coming to Berkeley Heights?
Berkeley Heights, NJ19 hours ago
Slain Sayreville Councilwoman’s Funeral, March 4th in Newark
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library
Kenilworth, NJ20 hours ago
Black History Month Spotlight: Councilman Bill Dangler
Long Branch, NJ3 hours ago
Phillipsburg resident to perform at Jersey Jazz LIVE
Phillipsburg, NJ23 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ2 days ago
HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT: Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications
Holmdel, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Chili Champs Crowned in 4th Annual Competition
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Nutley St. Patrick's Day Dignitaries Honored Twice by Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ3 hours ago
Highly Charged Crowd Meets with Electric Provider
Somers, NY19 hours ago
Online Tickets on Sale Now for Spotswood High School Troupers Annual Spring Production
Spotswood, NJ17 hours ago
Enjoy a special dining experience at Brookdale's Culinary Education Center!
Asbury Park, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy