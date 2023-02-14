Wayne Schools Updates Post-Pandemic Academic Recovery

WAYNE, NJ – During last week’s Board of Education meeting, held in the conference room of the BOE Administrative building, Assistant Superintendent Donna Reichman provided an update to the schools’ NJ Start Strong Assessment results. This assessment was designed to help NJ schools determine which students needed extra support following the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting loss of in-person education during that time.

In October of last year, Reichman provided a presentation on the preliminary results of the assessments. This latest information shared was an update to that report.

“At that time, we only had preliminary data from the Start Strong Assessment administered in the fall of 2022, and now we have a full report,” she said as way of introduction. “My update tonight is to share insights from the completed data report for the New Jersey Start Strong Assessment.”

There was no presentation provided during the meeting, but one was published on the Wayne Schools website and can be found here.

Reichman explained that the Start Strong Assessment was not the same as the NJ Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) and “do not support the same comparisons or inferences about student proficiency.”

The Start Strong Assessment was implemented in order to discover the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts had on student learning.

“This data is analyzed to understand the support students require to meet current grade-level learning expectations,” said the Assistant Superintendent. “The assessment was designed specifically to inform instruction going forward.”

Here are some highlights from the final report that she pointed out in her brief presentation:

For Math, Grade 4 and Algebra 1 – The percentage of students needing Strong Support decreased greatly.

For Math Gr 4-7, Algebra II – Fewer students within these cohorts needed Strong Support.

ELA Grade 5 and Grade 10 – Fewer students within these cohorts needed Strong Support.

Science Grade 6 – The percentage of students needing Strong Support decreased.

“We also have seen consistent performance in all other grades and subjects,” added Reichman.

Reichman then shared the continued intervention strategies for the students who still need to catch up.

“We will continue with the Intervention Strategies we have in place, including our Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) at the elementary and secondary levels,” she said. “We are also planning for an elementary summer school intervention program for ELA and Math students who meet the criteria.”

In the Wayne middle schools, “we will continue using online platforms to monitor individual growth in ELA and maintain our intervention program for ELA and Math.”

BOE Trustee Ryan Battershill commented toward the end of the meeting, saying that it was “good to hear that we’ve got some improvements,” but he also said, “I still think there's a huge amount of recovery and health we need for someone to people especially in some of these earlier grades from what I saw.”

Reichman reassured him and the rest of the board, “We have extensive programs in place, and we've committed a lot of our recovery funds for this purpose.”

She added that the results of testing this spring will “measure student learning this year.” And that this will be the first benchmark for 2023. Because this hasn’t been done yet, “We don't have a measure in place other than our local benchmarks which are definitely indicating a lot of growth. The spring will be very helpful and [the results of the spring testing] will form what the plans are for next year, how we designate funds and design programs.”

