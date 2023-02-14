Open in App
Union, NJ
Union Boys Indoor Track Team Takes Third in Sectionals

8 days ago

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union boys indoor track and field team secured a third-place finish in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 4 Championships last Saturday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex.

The Farmers were buoyed by three gold medal performances: One by the 4x400 relay team, and two by senior Gabriel Rodriguez. In the 400-meter race, Rodriguez won with a time of  50.39, and he also won the 800-meter run in 1:56.68.

Ramsey Lafond came in second in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.90.

Union had three of the top four finishers in the 400-meter race. In addition to Rodriguez, Oko Lokko (51.49) was third and  Daniel Momoh-Oare (52.16) was fourth.

