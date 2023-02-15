Open in App
KTSM

Pepsi and Peeps bring back ‘pillow-soft marshmallow cola’ flavor, this time for all to try

By Jeremy TannerKaylee Fuller,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDpP7_0kns8QaH00

( WHTM ) – Pepsi has collaborated with the marshmallow candy Peeps again, but this time, you’ll be able to find the unique soda flavor in stores nationwide.

The original collaboration took place back in 2021 , however, Pepsi fans could only gain access to the marshmallow flavored cola through contests run by Pepsi at the time. According to Pepsi, people were selling the soda for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

Cardi B, Offset partner with McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day-inspired meal

This year, the drink will be available for all to buy at retailers nationwide.

The soda will have a “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor – paired with the instantly recognizable Peeps inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging,” according to Pepsi.

“The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country,” said Katelyn Meola, Pepsi brand marketing director, in a news release. “Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around.”

Response to news of the sugary combo poured forth on Twitter Tuesday in a mixture of review videos, memes and emojis.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, which is a good thing for Pepsi and Peeps since the general tone on Twitter was more stomach-churn and less celebration Tuesday.

The reviews weren’t all negative, however, with one person claiming the drink tastes “like pancake syrup” and another tweeting “I must have this.”

You will be able to purchase the marshmallow cola in mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles.

The so-called “Father of Peeps,” Ira “Bob” Born, died in late January at the age of 98. Born led the Pennsylvania-based candy company his father started, Just Born Quality Confections, for much of his life.

Among other products, Just Born makes roughly 2 billion Peeps each year, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Moving trailer knocked over by wind in Chaparral
Chaparral, NM1 day ago
Migrants turn back to Mexico after buses-to-Canada rumor debunked
El Paso, TX2 days ago
SAPD: One arrested after dogs kill man, injure two others
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
High winds cause damage in El Paso, Las Cruces area
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Gang sweep nets 26 arrests after massacre at California home
Goshen, CA9 hours ago
San Eli schools closed Monday; Gadsden on delayed start
San Elizario, TX1 day ago
NTSB: Medical plane may have broke apart before deadly Nevada crash
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
‘Suspicious item’ that closed down roads turns out to be suitcase
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Sheriff: Man in possession of meth tries to steal rims from vehicle in Vinton
Vinton, TX12 hours ago
UPS employees face charges after trafficking cocaine, authorities say
Edinburg, TX16 hours ago
Star on Mountain knocked out of commission by high winds
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
2 SISD mariachi ensembles win prestigious Division 1 rating
Seguin, TX8 hours ago
1 person critically injured in crash that shuts down Transmountain
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
Life sentence for killer of Texas Tech officer with El Paso ties
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Teen points gun at police, leads them on chase before getting arrested at mall
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
Body found in Montgomery County identified as missing woman Felicia Johnson
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Americas beats Pebble Hills 10-2 in Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament Championship game
Socorro, TX2 days ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA13 hours ago
Diamond Awards to honor EPCC women staffers
El Paso, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy