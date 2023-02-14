Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
big10central.com

Former State College forward Drew Friberg is a top five 3-pointer shooter in the nation [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

By Kyle J. Andrews, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.),

9 days ago
Feb. 13—Former State College boys basketball player Drew Friberg is having his strongest collegiate season yet after transferring from Princeton to Belmont. Friberg is tied...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local State College, PA newsLocal State College, PA
Who should be the CDT Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 13-20? Vote here [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
State College, PA1 day ago
State College Area School District hires top Philadelphia law firm for Title IX audit [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy