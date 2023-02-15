Open in App
big10central.com

Maryland football reportedly hiring former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as co-offensive coordinator [Baltimore Sun]

By C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun,

13 days ago
Maryland football is reportedly adding a former head coach to its staff. The Terps are hiring former Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin...
