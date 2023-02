NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hightstown, Princeton advance to Mercer County Invitational final By Jason Bernstein, 9 days ago

Jahan Owusu scored 29 points to will fourth-seeded Princeton to a 52-48 victory over top-seeded Hopewell Valley in the semifinals of the Mercer County Invitational ...