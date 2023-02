Yardbarker

Padres Spring Training: First Sights and Sounds Coming from Peoria in 2023 By FanNation Inside The Padres, 13 days ago

By FanNation Inside The Padres, 13 days ago

Notably, there are no glove pops to be heard in the video above. Or any noise for that matter. Friar ace Joe Musgrove is starting ...