alaskasportsreport.com

Prep Hoops: UW signee Sayvia Sellers nets career-high 47 points, outscores opponent by herself in 87-46 win for ACS By Van Williams, 9 days ago

By Van Williams, 9 days ago

A true point guard, Sayvia Sellers doesn’t necessarily look to score on the basketball court. But the points came early and often Monday night against ...